Inhaled COVID-19 vaccine prevents animal diseases and infections





This scanning electron microscope image shows cells in which SARS-CoV-2 (yellow) (2019-nCoV, also known as the virus that causes COVID-19) was isolated from the patient and cultured in the laboratory (blue /). It shows that it appears from the surface of (pink). Credit: NIAID-RML

In a new study assessing the potential of a single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, a team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia found that the vaccine completely protects mice from deadly COVID-19 infection. .. Vaccines also block the transmission of the virus from animal to animal.The findings were published in the journal on July 2nd. Science Advances.. “While currently available vaccines against COVID-19 have been very successful, most of the world’s population has not yet been vaccinated, and there is a need for more vaccines that are easy to use and effective in stopping. I will. disease Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Pediatrics-Respiratory Medicine, UI Carver Medical College and co-leader of the study, Dr. Paul McRae, MD, said: It may help block SARS-CoV-2 infection and control the pandemic of COVID-19. “ Unlike traditional vaccines that require injections, this vaccine is given via nasal drops, similar to those commonly used to vaccinate against the flu. The vaccine used in this study requires only a single dose and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperature for up to 3 months. Vaccines may be easier to administer, especially for people who are afraid of needles, because they are given intranasally. “We have been developing this vaccine platform for over 20 years and started developing a new vaccine formulation to fight COVID-19 early in the pandemic,” said Dr. Biao He, a professor at the university. Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Georgia, and co-leader of research. “Our preclinical data show that this vaccine not only prevents infection, but also significantly reduces the chance of infection.” The vaccine uses harmless parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5) to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer to cells. Immune response Protects against COVID-19 infection. PIV5 is associated with the common cold virus and easily infects a variety of mammals, including humans, without causing serious illness. Researchers have previously shown that this vaccine platform can completely protect laboratory animals from another dangerous coronavirus disease called Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The inhaled PIV5 vaccine developed by the team targets mucosal cells that line the nasal passages and airways. These cells are the major gateway to most SARS-CoV-2 infections and the site of early viral replication. The virus produced by these cells can penetrate deep into the lungs and other organs in the body, leading to more serious illness. in addition, Virus What is made of these cells can be easily flushed by exhalation, allowing infection from one infected person to another. This study showed that the vaccine elicits a localized immune response, including antibodies and cell-mediated immunity, and completely protects mice from lethal doses of SARS-CoV-2.The· vaccine It also seemed to prevent and, importantly, block ferret infections and illnesses. transmission Infection of uninfected cagemates with COVID-19, unprotected from infected ferrets. Successful MERS vaccine in mice may have potential for COVID-19 vaccine For more information:

Dong An et al, Protection of K18-hACE2 mice and ferrets against SARS-CoV-2 challenge by single dose mucosal immunization with parainfluenza virus 5-based COVID-19 vaccine, Science Advances (2021). Dong An et al, Protection of K18-hACE2 mice and ferrets against SARS-CoV-2 challenge by single dose mucosal immunization with parainfluenza virus 5-based COVID-19 vaccine,(2021). DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.abi5246 Provided by

University of Iowa





Quote: Inhaled COVID-19 vaccine prevents animal diseases and infections (July 8, 2021). This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-inhaled-covid-vaccine-disease-transmission.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos