Pandemic saw a surge in teenage eating disorder-related hospitalizations, studies find





Doctors, who reported nearly twice the number of hospitalizations for teens with eating disorders, warn that the data may only be the tip of the iceberg, as it reflects only critically ill patients. Studies published in pre-published pediatrics During the first 12 months of the pandemic, Michigan medicine found 125 hospitalizations in patients aged 10 to 23 years. On average, hospitals see about 56 people annually. During the pandemic process, hospitalizations increased each month, the highest recorded between the 9th and 12th months of the pandemic. “These findings highlight how seriously pandemics have affected young people who have experienced school closures, extracurricular activity cancellations and social isolation,” said Adolescent Medicine at the University of Michigan Health CS Mott Children’s Hospital. Medical doctor Alana Otto, MD, MPH authors said. “For adolescents with and at risk of eating disorders, these significant confusions may exacerbate or induce symptoms.” Eating Disorders Rise Among Pandemic Youth Otto also warned that the data “doesn’t get the big picture” and “may be a really conservative estimate,” and that the sense of loss of control may have contributed. Added. “For many adolescents, when everything feels out of control, the only thing they can control is their diet,” she said. Children facing suicide crisis, mental fatigue as the world resumes Another factor may be that many medical services were restricted during the blockade, delaying care for patients experiencing illnesses other than COVID-19. Some studies have linked a deterioration in teenage mental health to a pandemic, and some hospitals have reported increased teenage suicide attempts and other health crises. The growing demand for psychiatric services has created unprecedented waiting times and contributed to the crisis. “Our findings reflect the experience of a single institution, but are consistent with new reports of potential pandemics that have serious adverse effects on the mental and physical health of adolescents around the world. “Mr. Otto said. Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus According to Otto, the findings suggest that doctors need to be aware of the potential risks of eating disorders and monitor their signs and symptoms.

