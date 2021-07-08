Top Questions for COVID Variants Answered





Why keep listening to this delta variant? Are you more concerned than other variants so far? Delta is the name of B.1.617.2. The variant is the SARS-CoV-2 mutation that first surfaced in India in late 2020 and early 2021. This variant is highly contagious and probably more contagious than the other variants. The CDC has identified it as “one of the concerns” given how quickly the Delta variant beats the other variants and quickly becomes dominant. How do current vaccines tolerate delta mutants? Data on both Pfizer Bio-N Tech and Modana mRNA vaccines show that currently available vaccines provide promising protection against delta mutants. Some data show about 88% efficacy with two doses. The Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine report also states that the vaccine provided promising protection. Are breakthrough cases after vaccination more common in this variant? Breakthrough cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated patients have been identified in several mutants, including the delta mutant. However, if you look at the population with a large number of vaccinated people, these numbers are small. This is an area where much research is currently being done. Will the introduction of Delta and other new variants change recommendations for wearing masks, social distance, etc.? If the number of cases increases in a particular population, it is advisable to wear a mask. Currently, this is seen as an active topic in parts of California where delta variants are rapidly becoming the predominant stock (if not yet in some states). Is there any reason to believe that new variants may emerge that are capable of evading current vaccines? Currently, existing vaccines show promising preventive effects. As mutants emerge, current and new vaccines need to be evaluated for efficacy against them. What do you think is next to the pandemic? Will we finally get out of it, or will new variants change course? It is promising that 67% of the US population has been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. Incidents are at some of the lowest levels we’ve seen, even though most parts of the United States have lifted the requirement for masks and social distance. Now is a good time to explore past epidemiological and public health processes throughout the pandemic and learn from what worked and what didn’t. Activities focused on planning future outbreaks (even small ones) that can occur in different populations are underway and may be integrated into standard public health practices associated with infectious diseases. .. There are circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2, but the pandemic is in a significantly different location than it was a year ago.

