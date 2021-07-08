Cancer mortality continues to decline, but not all common types



Experts say that towards the end of the last decade, overall cancer mortality reductions among men and women of all races and ethnicities in the United States, according to an annual report to the state on cancer status I kept watching.

A report containing data from 2001 to 2018 showed that the most recent period from 2014 to 2018 showed an accelerating decline in both melanoma and lung cancer mortality. However, the decline in mortality from prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and breast cancer in women has slowed or stopped.

“”[This report] We use high-quality data that covers the entire or near-total population of the United States to provide up-to-date information on cancer incidence, overall and multiple cancer types, and new trends in the United States. ” Farhad Islami, MD, PhD, The American Cancer Society’s director of science for cancer inequality research told Healio. “One of the main goals of this report is to help healthcare providers, policy makers and other relevant individuals and institutions reduce the burden of cancer, especially cancers that are on the rise. Take action and notify them to use information about cancers that are on the decline. To identify factors that may have contributed to the decline. ”

Report — A collaboration between the American Cancer Society, CDC, NCI, HHS, and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registrys. National Cancer Institute Journal — It also showed a continuous increase in overall cancer incidence among women, children, adolescents and young adults.

Incidence

Researchers have compiled data on the incidence of all cancer types in the population-based cancer registration programs funded by the CDC and NCI between 2001 and 2017.

The results show that between 2013 and 2017, the overall cancer incidence for all age groups was 487.4 per 100,000 male population and 422.4 per 100,000 female population. It was.

During the period, the proportion of men remained stable, while the proportion of women increased slightly, with an average annual change rate (AAPC) of 0.2% (95% CI, 0.1-0.2).

In addition, the incidence of children, adolescents and young adults increased in all races and ethnic groups except Native Americans / Alaska Natives, who had stable incidences.

Farhad Islami



“We also found for the first time that the previously increased incidence of liver cancer was stable in both men and women, and that the incidence of thyroid cancer was lower among women,” Islami said. Says. “In contrast, with colorectal cancer, which was previously on the decline. Breast cancer in women Prostate cancer has leveled off. The overall incidence of cancer also continues to increase among women, children, adolescents and young adults. Both the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer are increasing among young adults. Similar patterns have been observed in other studies on several other types of cancer associated with overweight. “

Mortality

Researchers have pooled data on cancer mortality from 2001 to 2018 from the National Center for Health Statistics Vital Statistics System.

They reduced overall cancer mortality from 2014 to 2018 by –2.2% (95% CI, 2.5 to 1.9) annually in men and –1.7% (95% CI, 2.1 to 1.4) in women. I found that. Researchers, both male (–1.8% to –2.3%) and female (–1.4% to –2.1%), have an annual decline from 2001-2015 to 2015-2018. Pointed out acceleration.

Male mortality is reduced in 11 of the 19 most common cancer types they experience, and AAPC is 5.2% (95% CI, 5.6 to 4.9) and 0.4% (95% CI, 1.2) in lung cancer. It was 0.5). For prostate cancer, 1.9% (95% CI, 2.3-1.5) for colorectal cancer and 2.1% (95% CI, 3.4-0.8) for leukemia. Conversely, bone and joint cancer (AAPC = 2.7%; 95% CI, 0.6-0.8), oral cavity and pharynx (AAPC = 0.6; 95% CI, 0.2-1.1), soft tissue (AAPC = 0.5%; 95%) CI, 0.3-0.7), brain (AAPC = 0.4%; 95% CI, 0.2-0.7) and pancreas (AAPC = 0.3%; 95% CI, 0.2-0.4).

In women, 14 of the 20 most common cancers have reduced mortality, with AAPC 4.3% (95% CI, 4.8-3.7) for lung cancer and 1% (95% CI, 1.4-3.7) for breast cancer. It was 0.7). 2.4% (95% CI, 2.5-2.2) for cancer and ovarian cancer, 2% (95% CI, 2.4-1.6) for colorectal cancer, 1.4% (95% CI, 1.6-1.2) for leukemia. Among the cancers with increased incidence among women are the body / uterus (AAPC = 2, 95% CI, 1.6-2.3) and the liver / intrahepatic bile duct (AAPC = 1.1, 95% CI, 0.5-1.6). I had cancer.

The 2-year relative survival rate of individuals diagnosed with distant cutaneous melanoma between 2001 and 2009 remained stable. However, the survival rate of patients diagnosed between 2009 and 2014 increased by 3.1% (95% CI, 2.8-3.5) each year, similar for both men and women.

“Overall cancer mortality and mortality for many types of cancer are declining, and the decline in overall cancer mortality and lung cancer mortality has accelerated in recent years,” Islami said. Is. “The decline in lung cancer incidence and mortality began decades after the decline in smoking prevalence. However, the acceleration in lung cancer mortality decline in recent years has been primarily targeted therapy and cancer immunity. It may be due to advances in treatment such as therapy and clinical management of the disease. Recent increases in survival rates for advanced melanoma are consistent with the introduction of targeted and cancer immunotherapy for this type of cancer. I will. “

Race / ethnic survival

Overall, cancer mortality decreased among people of all races and ethnicities between 2014 and 2018. Black individuals had the highest cancer mortality rate of 182.5 per 100,000 population (AAPC, 2%), followed by 163.2 per 100,000 Indian / Alaska Native Americans. (AAPC, 0.7%), 160.2 per 100,000 white population (AAPC, 1.8%), 110.8 per 100,000 Hispanic population (AAPC, 1.2%), 98 per 100,000 Asian / Pacific islanders (AAPC, 1.2%) AAPC, 2.1%).

“There are still disparities in cancer mortality, and blacks have higher cancer mortality rates than whites,” Islam said. “Our results show that there is a strong link between cancer screening usage patterns and trends in mortality for the corresponding cancer types. These findings are guidelines for cancer. The importance of prevention and screening is emphasized. As the average cancer survival rate of many types of cancer increases, the risk of subsequent primary cancers, especially those associated with smoking and overweight, is cancer survival. Oncologists need to inform patients about the harmful effects of smoking and other cancer risk factors and promote compliance with healthy lifestyle recommendations and cancer screening guidelines. . “

