What is the difference between a pandemic and an epidemic?





The terms "pandemic" and "epidemic" are often mistakenly used interchangeably. This is because the definition of each term is fluid and changes over time as the disease becomes more or less widespread. What does a pandemic mean? A Pandemic It is an outbreak of disease that spreads to countries and continents. It affects more people and kills more than epidemics. For example COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It began to spread and it became clear that the disease was terrible, World Health Organization (WHO) Declared it to be a pandemic. An easy way to remember what a pandemic is, "… remember the" P "in the pandemic. This means that the pandemic has a passport. ". "A pandemic is a contagious epidemic." There are many notable past pandemics in the history of the world, Black death (25 million), 1918 influenza pandemic (50 million), smallpox (300 million) HIV and AIDS (32 million). What does epidemic mean? An epidemic is a disease that affects a large number of people in a community, population, or region. The epidemic is booming as cases of new illnesses are significantly higher than expected. Epidemics are often confined to an area, but the number of people infected in that area is significantly higher than normal. For example, COVID-19 Wuhan, China, It was fashionable. Spread geographically turned it into a pandemic. Why is it important to know the difference? Knowing the difference between a pandemic and an epidemic is important to help you understand public health news and proper public health responses. In 1999, WHO announced its first influential pandemic response plan outlining appropriate responses, based on six well-outlined phases. The goal of this plan was to coordinate the global response by providing countries with blueprints created to follow national strategies based on available resources. In 2009, a new WHO pandemic alert system was designed ranging from Phase 1 (Lower) to Phase 6 (Complete Pandemic). Phase 1: Animal viruses do not cause known infections in humans. Phase 2: Animal virus has caused infection in humans. Phase 3: Small clusters of scattered human cases or illnesses are found. Phase 4: The disease has spread from person to person and has been confirmed to occur in the community. Phase 5: The disease is widespread among humans in multiple countries, one of the WHO regions. Phase 6: There are community-level outbreaks in at least one or more countries in different regions of Phase 5.

