Manchester’s Obesity Initiative at the heart of a new public health campaign

Efforts for obesity Manchester Residents of all ages will be the focus of a new initiative led City council And public health authorities.

Almost two-thirds of adults and 41% of children aged 10 or 11 were overweight or obese. COVID-19 Pandemic-Covid-19 Higher than the national average before the pandemic.

The Manchester Council estimates that medical costs associated with the treatment of obesity in the city will cost more than £ 185 million in 2015.

People who are overweight are more likely to have heart and respiratory problems and are at increased risk of getting a serious illness with Covid.

Infection rates are rising again in Manchester, experienced by tens of thousands of people Food povertyPlans have been made to reverse the obesity grip on the city’s population.

The new 5-year healthy weight strategy provides a stronger public health message and targeted intervention at key stages of a person’s life to support becoming healthier and more active. Aim for.

Manchester was also given £ 500,000 by the government to develop a program of weight loss activities in the city.

“It’s a complex area with many strands, not just focusing on unhealthy food selection and low-level activity.

“It’s not an easy task, but even a small change in diet or increased activity level can lead to improved health and well-being. In many cases, these improvements are more advanced for people. It will be a driving force for making big improvements.

“Our plan is to ensure that our work across all sectors provides people with the opportunity, knowledge and tools to make a difference in the better.

This strategy aims to challenge consumer culture and our diet in terms of reducing high fat and sugar intake and making healthier foods more accessible and attractive. I will.

Throughout Manchester, especially in the northern part of the city, some “food deserts” have been identified that make it difficult to buy affordable or high quality fresh food.

Providing more access to food clubs that offer subsidized fresh refrigerated food is considered one of the ways to help families in distress.

Schools are also greatly encouraged to encourage a healthier diet and an active life through new educational programs.

We will also investigate barriers that prevent people from using parks and leisure facilities more often, while working to reduce unhealthy grocery stores in the city, such as takeaways, milkshake bars and burger vans.

“Our plans are ambitious, but at the risk of this obesity by creating the right environment and education to help people make better choices about eating healthy foods and becoming healthy. It will be important to work on.

“It is important to take this action to improve the health and well-being of all residents now and in the future.”

One of Manchester’s health and welfare services, people in long-term health are told to improve their physical activity in a safe way.

The Physical Activity Referral Service (PARS) is currently being deployed on a pilot basis to young people under the age of 18.

Tommy Bird was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and after being referred to PARS, began attending weekly exercise classes (including training at home).

Since then, he has lost almost four stones, returning his blood sugar to normal and effectively reversing diabetes.

“I’m exercising at home every day now. It not only keeps me healthy, but also keeps me sane because it gives me something to focus on,” Tommy said.

“If you hadn’t attended the PARS class, you might be taking insulin now.”

