More than 5,800 patient deaths associated with hospital overcrowding during COVID-19 surge, studies suggest





The surge in COVID-19 cases in the most tense hospitals in the spring and summer of 2020 could have led to the deaths of approximately 6,000 inpatients, according to a study published on July 6. Annual report of internal medicine. Using a national database, researchers at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center assessed whether there was an association between hospital severity-weighted COVID-19 case counts and COVID-19 mortality risk. The study included 144,116 adult COVID-19 inpatients at 558 US hospitals admitted from March to August 2020. A total of 35,883 (24.9%) patients were admitted to the intensive care unit, 19,583 (13.6%) required ventilation, and 25,344 were admitted. (17.6 percent) died. Mortality decreased over time across all surge index levels. Of the total number of patients, 78,144 (54.2 percent) were admitted to the hospital with a deciile of the highest surge index, and hospital overcrowding could be associated with 5,868 (23.2 percent) of inpatient COVID-19 deaths. It turned out to be sexual. Researchers considered surge-free hospitals to be less than the 50th surge index percentile. The COVID-19 mortality risk adjustment odds ratio for hospitals in the 50th to 75th percentiles was 1.11 compared to hospitals that had not experienced a surge. As the percentiles rose, so did the adjusted risk, reaching 2.00 in the top percentile hospitals. Overall, the relevance was stronger from June to August compared to March to May. In April, the number of hospitals overwhelmed by the COVID-19 surge in the northeast was the highest, and in July, many hospitals in the south and west were overcrowded. “Despite the improvement in COVID-19 survival from March to August 2020, the surge in hospital COVID-19 cases has a negative impact on survival and benefits from new therapies. It can hurt, “the researchers said. “We can save a lot of lives by strengthening preventative measures and supporting a rapidly growing number of hospitals.” Click to view the full report Here..

