Variants of Delta and DeltaPlus, what they are and how to protect yourself
According to WHO, the Delta variant first originated in India and is much more infectious than the original virus.
July 8, 2021
Many of us SARS-CoV-2 First reported virus in Wuhan, China, It spread around the world in December 2019, and the most talked about these days are Delta and DeltaPlus. In this regard, I’ll explain a little about them.
by World Health Organization (WHO) , delta The variant first occurs in India and is much more contagious than the original virus.
“There is concern that this new variant will be much more deadly as it can become resistant to drugs and vaccines. Fortunately, there are cases described worldwide. There are only a few dozen genomic sequences of delta variants with very few additional mutations. ” Description Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist.
This COVID-19 mutation was first observed in India in April 2021. However, according to WHO, on June 23, the governments of Asian countries named it DeltaPlus.
The· Delta Plus Variants are a combination of delta variants and mutations in the viral peplomer already identified in South African variants.
The Government of India has classified these variables as “concerns.” This means that these variables are more contagious and contain some mutations that can reduce vaccine efficacy and acquired immunity after infection.
Will it keep changing?
All viruses do so over time, producing variants that are classified according to their interests and interests. According to Alejandro Macías Hernández , Infectious disease specialist National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) , More variants may continue to emerge, so vaccination should be given when touched. Later, the scientific community will be more clear about whether re-vaccination is needed.
WHO explains that mutations are biological or chemical changes that occur at the molecular level of an organism’s genome or genetic material, and that they are expected natural events. Similarly, he commented that the virus uses them as a process of evolution and adaptation to the environment.
How to take care of yourself?
Macías Hernández explains that approved vaccines protect against mutants “more effectively than other vaccines”, but most importantly, they protect against the possibility of death.
Experts commented that it is important to continue wearing face masks, maintain healthy distances, and provide ventilation and hygiene in closed areas.
Meanwhile, Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said the vaccine remains effective despite the new variant. “So far, PAHO has found that the effect of the variant of concern on the efficacy of the vaccine against COVID-19 is minimal. “Etienne said at a press conference.
How many variants are there?
So far, WHO has named the four variants “concerns.” Among them are: alpha It was born in England, beta It started in South Africa gamma It started in Brazil, and delta It started in India.
In this regard, Jairo Méndez Rico, Regional Advisor on Viral Diseases in the PAHO / WHO Health Emergency Department, Was explaining “The process of SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication occurs thousands of times, so there are numerous strains and variants around the world. There are hundreds of variations and the process changes daily. The more chances you have to infect the virus, the more the virus will change. “”
Finally, experts add, “viruses usually evolve to be more contagious, but less aggressive or dangerous.”
Things to note Delta variants have already been detected in 98 countries In the world, that’s why it’s emerging as the dominant tension and WHO director, Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes Warned that this would put us in a “very dangerous moment of a pandemic” and emphasized that precautions must be maintained to avoid transmission.
