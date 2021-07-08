Hamilton, Toronto opens mass vaccination site for carry-on reservations





Toronto — Two of Ontario’s most populous cities began allowing mass vaccination sites on Thursday, providing an alternative to scrambling to secure the coveted COVID-19 vaccine reservation. Hamilton has begun offering walk-in slots for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at all mass vaccination sites. Meanwhile, Toronto has opened one of the mask clinics to adults seeking the first or second dose without appointment. “When we enter this stage of the vaccination campaign, we are trying to reach everyone wherever we are, but the main focus is to break through all barriers and make it as easy to access as possible. That’s what we do, “coun said. Joe Cressy, chairman of the Toronto Health Commission, said in an interview. The city plans to assess the effectiveness of the carry-on program at the Toronto Congress Center and will consider expanding carry-on appointments to clinics operated by other cities. Approximately 2,000 shots will be available daily from noon to 7 pm on the site, officials said. Cressy pointed out that the option of even providing so many vaccines without the need for reservations is a significant change for the city. “For the first nearly seven months of the vaccination campaign, we were in a situation of limited supply and considerable demand, and with the introduction of the vaccine, supply is no longer a major issue. “He said. It comes when the state announces a new focus on Thursday’s vaccination campaign. Half of Ontario’s adults are fully vaccinated and 78% are vaccinated once, so Ontario is currently working to reach residents who have not yet been vaccinated. “We don’t stop there. We want more ontarians to benefit from the double-dose summer protection,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott. Hamilton, which currently offers only the first dose of the vaccine without reservation, is focused on reaching those who have not yet obtained a jab. Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s Medical Officer, said: , Told the Health Commission on Wednesday. She said the city is switching to a strategy where more people, from family doctors to nurse practitioners and hospital emergency staff, ask about the status of the inhabitants’ vaccines. By the end of August, Hamilton aims to ensure that 75% of residents are fully vaccinated in all “forward classification areas” (geographical areas based on the first three digits of the zip code). This report by Canadian Press was first published on July 8, 2021. Nicole Thompson, Canadian Press

