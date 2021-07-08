More than 140,000 San Diegan postponed for second COVID-19 vaccination





The San Diego County Health and Welfare Department reported on Thursday that more than 140,000 San Diego people who received the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were delayed in the second dose. The recommended dosing interval is 3 weeks for the Pfizer vaccine and 4 weeks for the Modana vaccine. Related: Unvaccinated San Diegan Explains Almost All COVID Cases and Deaths Single doses of both vaccines are significantly less effective in preventing people from getting sick, especially against new variants of the virus, and county health officials vaccinate people who are overdue as soon as possible. I advise you to do it. Regardless of how long ago a person received his first injection, it is advisable to complete a complete two-dose series of vaccines. “A single dose of these vaccines is only 33% effective against the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19, making it the most prevalent virus strain in the United States and in the region. It can be more prevalent, “said Dennis Foster. , Chief Nursing Officer of the County and COVID-19 Clinical Director. “Sandigan, whose second shot is delayed, needs to take action as soon as possible to reduce the risk of getting infected with the virus.” Everyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge.Move to Coronavirus-SD.com Vaccine for a complete list of vaccination sites in the county at times and locations. Almost all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths reported in San Diego County in 2021 occurred among fully unvaccinated residents, county officials announced Wednesday. According to data released by HHSA, COVID-19 has occurred almost exclusively among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents since January 1. They represent 99.8% of deaths, 99.88% of hospitalizations, and 99.1% of cases. “The data show that we have known for a long time. The COVID-19 vaccine is very effective in preventing serious illness and death,” said HHSA’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services Department of Healthcare. Dr. Seema Shah, director, said. “If you have not been vaccinated, or if you missed a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, be safe and limit the spread of this virus.” A total of 1,219 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the area since January 1, but only three were fully vaccinated in the county. Of the 5,159 hospitalizations that occurred during the same period, only 10 were fully immunized. Of the 106,000 COVID-19 cases reported earlier this year, only about 1,000 were among the fully vaccinated county residents. Two new deaths were reported between June 30 and Tuesday, increasing the total number of counties to 3,782. Both recent deaths reported were over 80 years of age and were associated with underlying illness. They died on June 19th and June 29th. A total of 102 COVID-19 cases were reported by the county on Wednesday, a total of 283,376 cases. The San Diego County case rate is 2.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants as of this week’s data. A total of 3,621 tests were reported by the county on Wednesday, with a new positive rate of 2.8%. The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases between tests is 1.5%. Over the last 7 days, 9 new communities have been identified. Two are faith-based settings, two are restaurant / bar settings, one is housing, grocery settings, business settings, fitness / gym settings, and retail settings. Featured podcast San Diego News; When You Want It, Where You Want It. Listen to local stories about politics, education, health, the environment, borders and more. The new episode is ready on weekday mornings. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by PBS, San Diego, Imperial County NPR and PBS Stations. To view a PDF document Download Acrobat Reader..

