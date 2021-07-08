Over 8M COVID-19 tests conducted at SC since the start of the pandemic | COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease





Since the pandemic began, more than 8.2 million coronavirus tests have been conducted by the State Department of Health. Of these, there are 493,913 confirmed cases in Palmetto, with a potential of 104,598, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Management. DHEC reports confirmed and possible cases as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Confirmed cases are individuals who have been tested for confirmed virus by pharyngeal swab, nasal swab, or saliva test and whose specimens have been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. is.

Possible cases are individuals who have not been tested for confirmation but who have a positive antigen test or clinical test for infection and are at high risk of COVID-19 infection. On July 8, nearly 6% of the reported tests were positive. In South Carolina, an additional 119 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one new have died.

State-wide figures New case reported: 119 has been confirmed and 138 is possible. Total number of SC cases: 493,913 has been identified and 104,598 are possible. Positive percentage: 5.8 percent. New reported deaths: 1 is confirmed, 0 is possible. Total Deaths in South Carolina: 8,661 have been confirmed and 1,183 are possible. Percentage of filled ICU beds: 65.4 percent. South Carolina residents vaccinated DHEC Vaccine dashboard Shows that 48.8% of the state’s population received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The best health, hospital, and science coverage in South Carolina is delivered weekly to your inbox.

The most hit area Holly (15), York (13) and Richland (12) have the highest total number of newly identified cases. How about Tri-County? There were eight new cases in Charleston County on July 8, eight in Berkeley County and five in Dorchester County. Dead (number) The COVID-19 death confirmed on July 8 was for individuals over the age of 65. Hospitalization Of the 127 COVID-19 patients admitted on July 8, 35 were in the ICU and 14 were on ventilator.

What do experts say? Prisma Health will host the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Gray Christian Church in Colombia from 9am to 11am on July 10th. The church is located on 5010 Monticello Road. The first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine will be available. No reservation or insurance required. Spanish translators are available onsite.

Follow Shamira McCray on Twitter @ Shamira Tweets.

