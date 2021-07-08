Health
Scientists Develop “Smart Colors” to Prevent Tapeworms in Dogs
Scientists have created a “smart color” that can prevent tapeworms in dogs by automatically administering regular doses of anthelmintic drugs.
Dogs play a major role in spreading tapeworms (echinococcosis) to humans around the world and can be infected with two types of parasites, researchers said.
A recent study found that a small tapeworm, cystic echinococcosis, is endemic in 368 counties in China, with dogs being the main cause.
Although it is difficult to administer anthelmintic treatment to dogs in remote areas every month, according to experts from the China Center for Disease Control in Beijing, this new collar can automate the process and provide low doses.
Researchers have tried 551 collars on dogs in field trials and found that they provided 88% hourly doses with their collars on for a year in the harsh climate of the Tibetan Plateau.
The new smart colors include Praziquantel, the most effective anthelmintic. This reduces the risk of tapeworms in dogs and limits the risk of tapeworm epidemics.
How do humans get infected with tapeworms?
Humans get tapeworm infections by eating raw fish infected with tapeworms at the larval stage.
When humans are infected, tapeworms grow up to 15 meters in length in the intestine over several weeks.
It can survive for years, remain undetected for weeks or months, and then release its own eggs that infect other parts of the human body.
Symptoms include malaise, constipation, and abdominal discomfort. These can be very mild and the victim may not notice anything wrong.
When the larva begins to move to other parts of the body, it begins to eat in the liver, eyes, heart, or brain, which can cause life-threatening conditions.
The developer, Professor Xio-Nong Zhou, said the collar is waterproof, anti-collision, and cold-resistant, and that dogs are given regular medication.
Eighteen smart anthelmintic colors were field tested in the Seni district of China, and 523 dogs were tested in the city of Henzuo.
The dogs under test were randomly selected from all registered dogs in each region where tapeworm outbreaks were endemic.
In the areas where they were tested, parasites have been passed down from dogs to other animals, including valuable livestock.
Unfortunately, due to remote areas and harsh conditions, the monthly treatments needed to stop the spread are not always effective.
That’s why researchers have developed smart colors. They have been tested in cities and the harsh Tibetan Plateau and have been found to be not only drug-administered in 88% of the time, but also elastic.
The average winter temperature on the plateau can drop to -40 degrees Fahrenheit, so researchers had to make sure it was cold-resistant.
During the test, it was 100% anti-collision, 100% cold resistant and 99% waterproof.
During field testing, researchers found that color batteries also effectively withstand sub-zero temperatures.
Dogs in the Seni area wearing smart collars had an 18% chance of being positive for tapeworm testing. This is similar to control dogs that have been manually treated with tapeworms.
Henzuo people were positive at 34% risk during the 12-month test, which was similar to the control group.
This helps counter the risk of tapeworm treatment not being provided regularly or effectively in a manual process due to human error.
Dr. Zhou said: “To completely prevent the transmission of echinococcosis from dogs to humans and livestock, we have developed a smart Internet of Things (IoT) -based collar that can automatically and regularly deliver PZQ food to dogs.”
He added: “Two pilot studies have shown that it is an excellent alternative to existing manual anthelmintic methods and can overcome the difficulties associated with performing anthelmintic operations in resource-poor remote areas.”
The findings were published in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.
What is a tapeworm?
Tapeworms have evolved a special “head” that carries thorns and retractable hook weapons to attach to the host’s intestines.
These parasites do not have their own intestines. Instead, they use their outer surface to absorb nutrients and expel waste products.
Beyond the “head” and “neck” areas, tapeworms are just a series of segments, each with its own male and female sexual parts. Ultimately, they mature and lay their eggs.
