How to lose the benefits of vaccines

Regardless of the topic, the government’s reliance on the deployment of the Victory Vaccine as a trump card for difficult questions has diminished, especially because it is no longer such a powerful card anyway. Despite rapid early progress, the proportion of the UK’s population receiving at least one shot is no longer significantly higher than that of many other countries. The current 68% of the UK is comparable to Canada and Chile, while the US and most European countries account for 50-60%. By May, Continental Europe had almost recovered from its disastrous late start. Therefore, Boris Johnson argued at a press conference on July 5 that “the achievement of the vaccine deployment puts us in a very strong position compared to many other countries,” but in fact. Is not.

It’s a different story about the actual Covid infection, but I’m not happy at all. Spain, Poland and Russia are currently hit hard, but the UK has become a Covid hotspot in Europe, with hundreds of people typically carrying the virus per 100,000. This is dozens or even 100 times higher than in other parts of the continent. In other words, not only does Britain no longer appear to win the vaccine race (of course, there really are no winners at all), but the containment of the virus is very poor.

Currently, infections are increasing exponentially in the UK, and if these numbers alone determine the problem, the government’s intention is to ensure that all restrictions are not lifted on July 19th. You will face the blockage of.Thankfully, however, the protection provided by the vaccine Keep hospitalizations and deaths low.. Infections are currently the largest among young people with a much lower risk of serious illness, as so many older people are fully vaccinated.

That doesn’t mean that this third wave isn’t a problem. For one thing, vaccines do not provide complete protection. Even those who receive it twice are severely ill by catching the virus. Some are dying, others are dying.Thousands more deaths are expected in the summer, but hospitalization 2,000 a day. In addition, the shadow of the long Covid is getting bigger and bigger. Hundreds of thousands Many months after the infection, I am suffering from symptoms such as fatigue and “brain fog”. 1 Recent research It suggests that more than 2 million people in the UK have or may have had some form of long Covid. And even young people can be very ill. A small portion of the very large numbers are absolutely still large.

But there are more serious causes of anxiety. Steve Patterson, co-director of the Center for Genome Research at the University of Liverpool, put it, “Infecting a partially vaccinated population with the virus is exactly the same experiment I do to evolve a virus that can evade immunity.” The high infection rate is a new variant of the virus, This is partly due to the reduced effectiveness of the vaccine against the delta type, which was first seen in India, and its rapid spread. Vaccine resistance of these mutants is already high Actively suppresses the immune system— A strategy that cannot be clearly countered by a simple modification of the vaccine.

Vaccination still seems to be able to prevent serious illness in infected jabbed people, but high levels of infection are large enough that random mutations in the viral genome can lead to the emergence of new variants. Create a pool. And widespread vaccination creates a strong selective pressure on vaccine avoidance forms. The nightmare scenario is that eventually a rapidly spreading form of the virus will emerge, whereas a vaccine may emerge. Do not give any significant protection.

That’s one of the reasons Many scientists have serious problems Not only was the July 19 restriction lifted, but the government’s clear desire to spread Covid freely among unvaccinated school children in a kind of age-restricted version of the original herd immunity program (partly). People say that desire).Infectious diseases are now Best Among children and people under the age of 24 who are rarely vaccinated. Very few children experience serious illness, but some do. But they maintain a large viral population: cooking pots for new varieties. Whether children should be vaccinated is still under debate by the UK Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization. This committee needs to balance the small risk of side effects in adolescents with the relatively small risk of serious Covid. Danger to the rest of society caused by widespread infections in adolescents.

How did you get here when the vaccine deployment seemed to be on track? It is a well-known fact that the government’s delay in enforcing travel restrictions, especially from India in April, probably allowed the Delta variant to build a strong foothold in the country.The decision was not explained by the minister, just Not true.. Professor Christina Pagel of Operations Research at University College London said that if Delta had not been allowed to build such a foothold, most people would still have only one jab, but a limit. He says he should have been able to relax.

But it’s not just Delta. The monotonous parade of government vaccine performance, in fact, betrays the false belief that vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic. Pagel has other ways to slow the spread, such as ensuring that tests and traces are working properly (properly supporting people who need to be quarantined), communicating various symptoms of the delta variant, and so on. He states that he could not introduce the means (cold) and does not invest in better ventilation at work or school.

In the face of all this, the government’s determination to relax all restrictions looks like a ridiculous bet. But even those who oppose the move must admit that there is a good reason to relax. The country is exhausted from current measures, and many companies are nearing collapse, especially in the hospitality industry.Besides, Dominique Wilkinson, a professor of medical ethics at Oxford University SaidIn making this decision, politicians are obliged not only to be allowed, but also to recognize other considerations besides science. “Some people argue that the government” doesn’t follow science “when planning to relax the rules,” Wilkinson said. “But science doesn’t tell us when to unlock. It depends on what we prioritize. Like all the major policy decisions during this pandemic, it’s about relaxing restrictions. Decisions are not purely scientific. These are ethical questions. “

However, it is a symbolic demonstration of our commitment to “freedom” and does not justify abolishing all means, no matter how minimally confusing they are. For example, making wearing a mask a matter of “personal responsibility” is breathtakingly dishonest if it is not motivated by simple ignorance. The efforts of public health workers throughout the pandemic to explain that masks are being worn to prevent the wearer from infecting others, rather than infecting them, are now being ignored and weakened. .. As UCL Health Psychologist Robert West put it, “It’s like having a government that thinks that traffic safety should be entirely left to the” individual responsibility “. There are no traffic lights, highway codes, left-hand traffic laws, guardrails … “The University of St Andrews, like West, advises the Government’s Emergency Science Advisory Group (Sage). To tell “It’s scary to have a” health “secretary. [Sajid Javid] Those who want all protection to be a matter of personal choice if the important message of the pandemic is “this is not” me “but” us “”. Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty praises that one of the situations in which he always wears a mask is when someone else informs him that he is uncomfortable not to do so. Did. But with mask wear already so politicized, making it an option inevitably allows refusal in such situations, and is actually annoying and more social. Create a recipe for conflict. Peter English, a former chairman of the British Medical Association’s Public Health Commission, said: Said, “Allow people to make their own choices [about masks] Is to hand over the control of safety in effect [public] It provides the least information, the least compassionate, and in fact space for the most ruthless members of society. He calls it a “serious failure of leadership.”

After all, wearing a mask is a way to remind people that things aren’t going back to normal no matter what the government says, with little effort or money. But perhaps that’s the problem.

The same applies to the school’s planned abolition of the bubble system, but it is incomplete. It also eliminates the need for children to self-quarantine if they may be mixed with infected students. And, as Pagel says, little has been done to improve ventilation, which is one of the most effective and simple measures to reduce infections in schools. Sage says it can have a far greater impact on reducing infections than it does today.

Johnson and Havid appear to have resigned from the current rapid growth of infectious diseases in return for “freedom” and economic opening. But, New paper Sage claims that “maintaining both low prevalence and R <1 remains a number of benefits" (meaning that the infection has not spread). This will reduce outbreaks in the region, facilitate effective testing and tracing, potential new variants, long Covid incidence, and continuation for low-income and poor people. You can reduce the effects of imbalances. Also, if a dangerous new variant requires another blockade, starting from a higher incidence position means that "restrictions will be needed much longer." In other words, governments may again literally create the wrong economy and not learn the lesson that health attention will benefit the economy in the long run.

Mature leadership develops a prudent package of measures to overcome the bad situations we face if we choose a risky strategy of opening up. It should be honestly and carefully explained to the public that the full relaxation of the restrictions at this point will take place. Not marked with scientific approval, and that this is a bet, not an act of mass liberation.Instead, Javid Implicit The much lower rates of hospitalization and mortality thanks to vaccines constitute a “health case” for opening and changing “not so bad” to “good”.

We are also concerned about how conservative ministers, parliamentarians, and media supporters are constructing the government’s position to “regain our freedom.” As both Orwell and Maoist scholars are familiar with, it is well known authoritarian to line up the masses by telling them that they are fighting a fictitious oppressor or enemy. It is a tactic. Some have already identified enemies that jeopardize our freedom as scientists themselves, especially Patrick Vallance (called the Doctor) of Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor. Disastrous eyes By right wing press and MP. The result of that substitution is Recently repeated harassment Of Whitty.

Some may argue that the real enemy of freedom-loving Britons is the coronavirus itself. But giving pathogens this repressive autonomy poses a kind of spontaneously generated threat to our “freedom” of exchanging goods across the Irish Sea without border crossings in Northern Ireland. It’s the same as making a protocol. Here, as in that case, our constraints on “freedom” actually come from the actions of the government itself. Because of the restrictions partially needed or extended by procrastination and incompetence.

Vaccines have never been the only solution to this crisis, but the UK once appeared to be in a good position to make vaccines an important part of it. That advantage is wasted and we need to pray that the new variant will not bring us back into a square. Ministers may imagine that they would have watched enough to evaporate their false premature reassurance to avoid creating more hostages for good luck. Unfortunately, however, there are still no signs of thinking beyond the actionable gestures of the moment.