Summer cold virus disturbs documents and worries parents

The recent emergence of the virus, which usually makes children sick during cold weather, has puzzled US pediatricians and has put many babies in hospital with troublesome coughing and dyspnea.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause of cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious for babies and the elderly. Last year, incidents declined dramatically, people stayed home and socially distant, but began to increase as pandemic restrictions were relaxed.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Dr. Kate Datkievich, medical director at Beacon Children’s Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, after treating two babies who were recently infected with RSV. .. “I have never seen a case in or near July.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued health Advisory About the increase in RSV cases in a part of the south on June 10. Cases also occur in many other states.

Lalanda St. John was worried when his 6-week-old son, Bo, had a bad cough a few weeks ago. A mother in Mattoon, Illinois, was suspected of having RSV when she had a medical background and saw a sleeping person open and had difficulty breathing in her chest.

“I couldn’t accept me because the doctor’s office was full of callers,” St. John said of children with similar symptoms.

RSV was confirmed by a positive test in ER. The baby developed a rapid heart rate and had to be hospitalized overnight. His 16-month-old sister, Lulabele, was also infected with the virus, but was not so ill and did not need to be hospitalized.

St. John said he thought it might be COVID-19 because it was the wrong season for RSV.

“I’m not relieved because I know RSV is just as bad,” she said.

Children infected with either virus usually develop only mild illnesses, but for some children these infections can be serious.

Among US children under the age of 5, RSV typically leads to 2 million clinic visits, 58,000 hospitalizations, and up to 500 deaths each year. This exceeds the estimated number of children killed by COVID-19.

In adults over the age of 65, RSV can cause pneumonia, causing approximately 180,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths annually. Cases in children and adults usually occur in the fall and early spring.

Dr. Larry Kosiorek, an infectious disease specialist at Lully Children’s Hospital in Chicago, said the off-season case in Australia was a hint that the same could happen in the United States.

Infants are usually exposed to RSV during the first year of life when their older siblings are infected and bring the virus home, according to Kosiolek. However, he added, “There were many children and babies who were not exposed to RSV in the winter of 2020 and 2021, which only leaves a much larger proportion of sensitive infants.” ..

Infant symptoms include commotion, poor eating, fever, and lethargy. Children may have a runny nose, loss of appetite, coughing, and wheezing.

However, in very young babies and preterm infants, the virus can cause the small airways in the lungs to swell and fill with mucus. Infants who develop this condition, called bronchiolitis, may require hospitalization and treatment with oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

There is no approved treatment for RSV, but antibody-based drugs monthly 1 before and throughout the RSV season to prevent severe RSV lung problems in premature babies and other infants at risk of serious illness. One injection may be prescribed.

Reinfection is common, but usually causes milder symptoms than the first illness.

Kociolek said the recent surge in abnormal cases may be due in part to more tests being done due to the fear of COVID-19. Parents may usually dismiss the symptoms of RSV as non-serious, but may now be afraid of signs of a pandemic virus.

RSV is spread by contact with air droplets from infected individuals, but is much more likely to remain on other surfaces such as skin and toys that can be a source of transmission than COVID-19. I will.

RSV is one of the reasons why day care centers and kindergartens often have a strict policy on getting coughing children home from school.

Diana Blackwell, director of the children’s program at Auburn University’s Harris Early Learning Center in Birmingham, Alabama, said:

Despite strict cleaning measures, some children in her center have been affected by RSV in recent weeks, including her own 4-month-old son. He had a severe coughing spell and was prescribed commonly used medications to treat asthmatic breathing problems, but did not need to be hospitalized.

She called the summer outbreak at her center “just strange.”

“I never thought it would be like RSV,” Blackwell said.

Dr. Mary Caserta, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Infectious Diseases Commission and a professor at the University of Rochester, said parents were aware of abnormal timing of viral activity and their babies looked very ill or had breathing problems. He said the case should seek medical care.

RSV is one of the reasons why pediatricians often warn parents of infants to avoid crowds during the winter cough and cold season.

“COVID has made people so hungry to be with other people that it will be difficult now,” Caserta said.

She said it was uncertain whether abnormal summer viral activity would foresee less than normal RSV this coming winter.

“I somehow gave up trying to predict the future,” Caserta said.