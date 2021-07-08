Trinity Health Requests COVID-19 Vaccine from Staff, Contractors





Trinity Health announced Thursday that it will require all 117,000 employees in 22 states and contractors and others operating in hospitals and other facilities to be vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine. This includes approximately 24,000 Trinity Health Michigan employees in five St. Joseph Mercy Health Systems Hospitals, three Mercy Health Hospitals, and two medical groups (IHA and Mercy Health Physician Partners). More:Henry Ford Health System requires workers to be vaccinated with COVID-19 More:Michigan COVID-19 Ward: Young Patients, Familiar Sadness and Politics Rob Casalu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Michigan, Trinity Health, said: And in a statement in the Southeastern region. “Thanks to all the colleagues who work in the hospital, especially those who are navigating the front lines. I understand that not everyone agrees with this decision, but listen to their feedback. After careful consideration, we found this to be correct. Decided. “ More:Michigan COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes will be shot for $ 5 million in prizes and scholarships More:They were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine most of the time, but they are not eligible for the Michigan Sweepstakes. Although there is a set of deadlines for those who have not yet been vaccinated, most sites require staff to submit a vaccination certificate by September 21st. The exemption is available for religious or health reasons and has been formally requested, documented and approved. Nearly 75% of Trinity Health employees have been vaccinated with at least one coronavirus vaccine so far. Employees who do not meet tax exemption standards and do not show proof of vaccination will be dismissed. The health system also announced that if federal health authorities recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters in the future, workers will need to provide evidence that they have obtained booster doses. Trinity Health joins the executives of other healthcare systems nationwide that require employees to vaccinate. Henry Ford Health System Made a similar announcement In late June, it became the first known hospital system in Michigan, requiring all 33,000 employees and students, volunteers, and contractors to be vaccinated by September 10. SEIU Healthcare Michigan, which represents 1,800 union health workers at Mercy Hospital, opposes this mission. In a statement, union president Andrea Asebed said that Trinity Health “imposes a comprehensive and universal immunization policy …. One-sided implementation of this policy is a direct implementation of workers’ rights. It’s an infringement. Trinity has an obligation to negotiate. ” Changes like these in the policy. “ Acevedo said the union supports a voluntary vaccination policy that respects the autonomy of health care workers. “The decision to get vaccinated should be their only choice,” she said. The Michigan Nursing Association, Michigan’s largest nurses’ union with 13,000 members, said Thursday that no one in Trinity Health or Henry Ford Health was against the system-wide vaccine obligations. Said to. “These questions are best decided democratically by the healthcare professionals themselves and need to be subject to collective bargaining,” the union said in a statement. Dr. Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, Chief Clinical Officer at Trinity Health Michigan, said in a statement that vaccines are a way for employees to keep their colleagues, patients and communities safe from the virus. “Vaccines and their effectiveness are widely accepted in the medical community,” she said in a statement. “Science is clear. Vaccines help prevent infections and save lives.” Contact Kristen Shamus: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ kristenshamus. Subscribe to Free Press..

