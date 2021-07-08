Genetics plays a role in why some people escape influence: research

Published Thursday, the study identifies or newly identifies 13 genes that may play a role in susceptibility to infections or affect the severity of the disease.

In a larger dataset that has not yet been published, the same researchers have discovered 10 new locations in the human genome associated with infection or severe COVID-19.

It’s one of the long-standing mysteries of COVID-19: why some people catch itWhile others-sometimes even sleeping in the same bed-escape without symptoms?

Several factors that explain these differences have long been apparent. Older people are more likely to become seriously ill, especially if they are smoking, obese, or diabetic. Of course, people who have never been exposed to the coronavirus do not get sick, and high concentrations increase the risk of infection.

The virus itself is also important. The delta variant appears to be more contagious than its predecessor.

Even two people who look the same on paper can react differently to COVID-19. Previously healthy young people have died or are seriously injured. The 90-year-old who was being treated for cancer survived the infection.

Description, Study published on Thursday It may be in their genetics, suggesting.

“Not only the viral genome, but the human genome is important,” Andrea Ganna, one of the lead authors of the study, said at a news conference. “Obviously, the severity of COVID has a genetic role … it is one of many risk factors.”

Ganna, a group leader at the Finnish Institute for Molecular Medicine and an instructor at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, said genetics is a problem for young people who are unlikely to be at increased risk of health problems. He said it could play an even bigger role.

This study, led by the COVID-19 Host Genomics Initiative, identifies or newly identifies 13 genes that appear to be involved in susceptibility to infectious diseases or influence the severity of the disease.

Some of these make sense. One gene is involved in the response to respiratory infections.

Others have no clear explanation. Blood types affect 9% to 12% of disease susceptibility, but researchers say they can’t explain why. Of the two people who are similarly exposed to the virus, those with ABO blood group have a slightly lower risk of getting infected. However, blood type did not seem to affect the severity of the disease.

Dr. Michael Murray, a professor of genetics and director of clinical surgery at the Genome Health Center at Yale School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study, said the cause and effect was teasing. A high body mass index is COVID-because severe overweight can make virus removal difficult, or because the genetics that contribute to weight gain can be the same gene that contributes to more serious illnesses. There are 19 possible risk factors.

At a press conference, these genetic effects affect the susceptibility and severity of infection as much as the effects of obesity and diabetes, said Benjamin Neale, a statistical geneticist at Harvard University and MIT.

“DNA is not destined, but it can roll dice,” his colleague Hamdi Mubarek, director of the Qatar Genome Program, who participated in the study, said in an email. “This study shows the number of people who may be playing with loaded dice when it comes to serious illness or having a” long COVID “from the Delta variant, and future variants of the virus. It’s a big step towards understanding. “

Identifying these influential genes is not easy. The study enrolled 50,000 patients from 25 countries. The list of contributors is 29 pages.

Mark Daily, another lead author of the University’s Institute for Molecular Medicine in Finland, said: He is a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School at the University of Helsinki.

The dataset has been expanded to include 125,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The more information a researcher has, the more accurately it can be identified which genes are involved in making people more susceptible to COVID-19 and ultimately increasing their chances of being hospitalized.

Diversity is very important, the researchers said. Daily et al. Said that if the sample contained only Europeans and Americans, at least one gene was not identified.

“COVID-19 will never go away,” Mubarek said. “This is the largest single genetic study in history of how people with slightly different DNA react very differently to the virus, and for the first time such a study is all about the world. Since we included genetic data from the region, that data will be more powerful in finding suitable genes to help develop treatments for severe or long COVID. “

In a larger, unpublished dataset, the same researchers discovered 10 new locations in the human genome associated with infection or severe COVID-19.

These genetic findings may help identify promising drugs for treating COVID-19, Daily said. Drugs that act on these genes may be “reused” to treat COVID-19, or pipeline drugs may be identified as promising for the disease, he said. It was.

According to Ganna, it is impossible to analyze the genetics of patients with COVID-19 to predict who is at greatest risk of serious illness.

In addition to expanding the database, Neil said he would like to investigate the interaction between human genetics and the genetics of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Most genetic data are investigating susceptibility to chronic infections such as HIV, according to Murray, but COVID-19 offers the possibility to better understand the genetics of response to short-lived infections. ..

By the next pandemic, he said, it might be possible to correlate someone’s genetics with the risk and adverse consequences of infection.

“Each virus will have different host factors that allow it to thrive or cause resistance because of its life cycle,” Murray said. This study “lays the groundwork for a better understanding of how to reach these things quickly next time, so that these insights can be applied at the beginning of the pandemic rather than expecting them to be final. I will. “

The next major focus of geneticists is “Long-distance COVID, ”Symptoms are prolonged.

