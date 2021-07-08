Anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease, is on the rise in the United States

A new tick-borne disease called anaplasmosis is on the rise in the United States and probably cannot be identified from rashes such as: Lyme disease..So if your child suddenly comes down with a fever or headache, this summer, May be due to anaplasmosis. Especially if you’re walking around in the woods or if you get out of control of the grass in your garden.

Anaplasmosis is generally not as dangerous as Lyme disease, but it should not be underestimated.Caused by bacteria Anaplasma phagocytophilumIs transmitted to humans by the bites of two types of mites. Black-footed mites in the northeast and midwest and western black-footed mites along the west coast can both transmit Lyme disease.

Anaplasmosis is seasonal and appears primarily in the summer months, with large peaks in June and July, and small peaks in October and November, consistent with the mite life cycle.

It used to be very rare, but in recent years it has been on the rise. In 2000, 348 cases were reported in the United States. The number is steadily increasing, reaching a peak of 5,762 new cases in 2017. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. There were about 4,000 new cases in 2018, and last year the CDC reported that data.

Most people with anaplasmosis have a fever. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as severe headache, chills, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting are also common. The rash appears in less than 10% of cases.

Early detection of the disease is important to prevent it from getting worse. Therefore, if you or your child develops any symptoms after being bitten by a tick or spending time in the woods, see a doctor.

Fortunately, less than 1 percent are fatal. Serious illness is also very rare, but anaplasmosis can cause bleeding problems, respiratory failure, and organ failure if not treated promptly. Elderly people and people with weakened immunity are at increased risk.

Treatment is simple: a course of antibiotic doxycycline. However, the diagnosis is not so easy. Health care providers usually call only for symptoms and exposure history, but they may also perform blood tests to confirm the diagnosis. It may take several weeks for the results to be returned. CDC.. If they think your child has anaplasmosis or other tick-borne disease, they will probably prescribe antibiotics while waiting for the results.

The best treatment is prevention. When spending time outdoors, especially in the woods Onondaga County Health Department, New York We recommend wearing shoes, light-colored socks, long trousers pushed into boots or socks, and long-sleeved shirts pushed into trousers.Consider using Insect repellent Treat clothing and gear with products that contain 0.5% permethrin, a type of pesticide.

After spending time outdoors, don’t forget to check your body and children for ticks. Mow the lawn frequently to keep ticks out of the yard and keep backyard playgrounds, decks and patios away from wooded areas.

“If you are enthusiastic about implementing the same precautions you have learned to prevent Lyme disease, you are protecting yourself from other tick-borne diseases, including anaplasmosis.” Indugupta, A health commissioner from Onondaga County said in a statement.

If you find ticks on yourself, remove them early to reduce the chance of infection. Use tweezers to pick up the ticks, grab them where they enter your skin and pull them away from your body. Clean the bite with soap and water, rubbing alcohol, or hydrogen peroxide and record where and when you were bitten on your body.