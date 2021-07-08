Studies show that dental floss may prevent cognitive decline





Toothpaste Dental floss May prevent cognitive impairment and dementia, according to New analysis It is led by a researcher at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

“Given the tremendous number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia each year and the opportunity to improve oral health throughout their lives, the relationship between poor oral health and cognitive decline. It’s important to have a deeper understanding of, “says BeiWu. In a statement, Professor and Senior Researcher of Global Health at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

The researchers analyzed 14 studies on tooth loss and cognitive impairment that were conducted over a long period of time. This included a total of 34,074 adults and 4,689 cognitively impaired people.

The results showed that adults with high tooth loss were 1.48 times more at risk of cognitive impairment and 1.28 times more at risk of dementia, even if other factors were controlled.

And every time you lose a tooth, you are at increased risk of cognitive impairment. Analysis published in JAMDA : Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. Adults who experience tooth loss are more likely to have cognitive decline without dentures, a new study found. “We need to think about raising awareness of the importance of oral hygiene, and we also need to think about preventative treatment and dentures,” Wu told CNN. Dentures are important not only to help patients maintain a healthy diet, but also to provide them with the confidence to smile naturally. James Wilson, president of the American Society of Periodontology, who has not participated in this study, said. “Being able to eat a normal diet is very important to a person’s physical health,” Wilson said in an email. “The positive self-image that dentures provide to patients also helps improve mental health.” Healthy mouth, healthier brain The analysis includes problems with tooth loss that can affect mastication, limit healthy food choices, and lead to loss of important nutrients for brain health. We have provided some explanation for these associations between poor health and poor brain health. The analysis also highlighted evidence that oral inflammation is associated with brain inflammation and cognitive impairment. “Untreated periodontal disease can lead to tooth loss and can also increase the risk of developing other health complications,” Wilson added. “Inflammation as a result of periodontal disease is associated with other conditions such as cardiovascular disease, pancreatic cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease.” Previous research Wilson told CNN that he also found a link between P. gingivalis, a periodontal disease-related bacterium, and Alzheimer’s disease. Socioeconomics plays a role A NYU-led analysis suggests that tooth loss may reflect “lifetime socio-economic disadvantages such as limited access and quality to medical and dental care, reduced years of education, and malnutrition.” Has also been pointed out. “Income and education are very much related to oral health, and probably even more than many other chronic illnesses, especially because many people don’t have dental insurance,” Wu said. Wu said these oral hygiene disparities are especially noticeable in the United States, where navigation of the healthcare system is complex and many people do not have access to dental care as part of their health insurance or have to pay for dental care. I added that. Pocket. She said the analysis should serve as a reminder to both government and everyday people of the importance of maintaining good oral health. From an early age Until I grow up. The· American Dental Association And that AAP He also states that preventive care and regular dental examinations are important to protect teeth from tooth decay and prevent periodontal disease. “Periodontal disease can be prevented with daily brushing and dental floss, and regular visits to dental professionals,” Wilson added. “Patients should also be expected to receive a comprehensive periodontal disease assessment each year.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/08/health/flossing-tooth-loss-cognitive-decline-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos