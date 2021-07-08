7 new COVID-19 cases in London on Thursday, no deaths

Recent development:

What is the latest status in the London area?

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with no deaths. So far, 57 cases have been reported in July, with no deaths.

The health unit has reported seven additional confirmations of delta mutants of concern in the region. Since late May, there have been 32 cases of delta variants.

MLHU recorded one recovery on Thursday, with 59 active cases in Middlesex-London.

The 7-day moving average of the number of cases per day is 7.

The London Health Sciences Center states that it treats 11 patients with COVID-related illnesses, of which less than 5 are receiving critical care.

The virus test is positive and less than 5 staff are quarantined.

Health Unit Launches Additional Pop-up Vaccination Clinic

Starting Thursday, the Health Unit announced a series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics that will be available over the next five weeks. The clinic is intended for those looking for a first or second dose and no reservation is required.

The next clinic will take place on Tuesday, July 13th at Road Elgin Public School in the area of ​​Highbury Avenue and Cheapside Street. A complete list of upcoming clinics is available. Here..

Reservations can be made at the online mass vaccination clinic. covidvaccinelm.ca You can take advantage of the new time frame by calling 226-289-3560 daily at 8am or Monday through Sunday from 8am to 7:30 pm.

COVID-19 inside and outside the region

Southwestern Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths on Thursday. There are 16 ongoing cases at Elgin-Oxford.

There were four additional cases posted by Huron Perth Public Health and there were no deaths. There are 15 active cases in a healthy area.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 210 additional COVID-19 infections and 4 deaths on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,816 active cases throughout the state. There were a total of 215 patients in the intensive care unit, including 145 who needed a veneer to breathe.