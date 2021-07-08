Hamilton’s COVID-related deaths reduced by one

The number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in Hamilton fell by one on Thursday.

Data from the city’s website follow-up cases and other virus-related statistics showed 15 new cases and -1 deaths.

The total number of virus-related deaths increased to 401 on Wednesday after Hamilton recorded another death. Currently, the number is 400.

When asked about the decline, public health spokesman James Berry said the number of cases and the total number of deaths “can change constantly” and that “variations are normal” in all data reports.

“The reasons for the change include continuous investigation and data collection, transfer between health units, and error detection,” Berry added.

He did not immediately respond to a request asking why, in this case, specifically led to the death being removed from the city’s counts.

Hamilton aggregated 21,363 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic process. Of these, 95.5% have been resolved and 97 are active.

The city’s 7-day average of new cases is 11, and the current number of reproductions is 0.87.

At Kirin Air Systems, there was one outbreak in which two staff members tested positive.

According to media releases from the city, more than 74.5 percent of Hamilton residents over the age of 18 received one shot as of Thursday, and just over 48 percent received both doses.

About 60% of young people between the ages of 12 and 17 also have one shot.

We received the latest information as the state reported Thursday that more than half of Ontario’s adults were vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hamilton announced on Thursday that it has begun booking carry-on at large vaccination sites for people over the age of 12 who are still looking for the first dose.

Authorities also encourage everyone with the first shot to rebook a second dose. Nine pop-up clinics are planned from public health, three organized by the Ministry of Health. Learn more about..

Brant

No new cases have been reported in Brantford or Brantford in the last 24 hours.

I saw the area 3,411 confirmed cases.. Ten of them are active and 3,381 have been resolved.

One is hospitalized. Twenty deaths have been reported.

Brantford and Brantford received a total of 163,698 doses of vaccine. This includes 63,722 people who received two shots.

Halton

Halton counted 11 more viruses on Thursday, for a total To date 18,049..

This includes 67 active and 17,751 resolved.

There are 231 reported deaths in the area.

638,849 vaccinations were given, of which 244,330 were second shots.

Six Nations

At Six Nations of the Grand River, there were no active cases as of Tuesday.

Total 527 people The preliminary test was positive.

Nine were self-quarantined. 11 people have died.

33% of residents have been vaccinated twice.

Haldimand-Norfolk

There are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand and Norfolk.

County recorded 2,714 positive cases The whole pandemic. Of these, 2,647 have been collected.

Forty-seven deaths are considered COVID related.

There were 104,709 vaccinations in the area and 33,980 people were vaccinated twice.

Niagara

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara on Thursday.

The area is watching 16,266 cases so far.. 97 are active and 15,754 have been resolved.

415 people have died in Niagara.

So far, 509,396 shots have been fired, with over 39% of residents reporting both shots.