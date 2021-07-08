Health
At least seven states report mosquitoes that carry diseases that can paralyze humans
Mosquito bites are annoying at best and can lead to diseases such as malaria, Zika virus and West Nile virus in the worst case. According to a new report, at least six states have detected mosquitoes that carry the West Nile virus, and humans are infected with the disease in these four locations.
Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, and New York have reportedly found mosquitoes that carry potentially paralyzing diseases. Best life..
West Nile virus was also detected in Colorado for the first time this season, according to health officials. Report by Denver ABC 7..
According to the Colorado Department of Health, mosquitoes are rampant this year due to heat and rain.
by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, and Iowa have identified human cases.
America is changing faster than ever! Add you a changing America Facebook Or twitter A feed to keep up with the news.
In new york Authorities notify Residents on July 2 tested two groups of mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus in Rockland County. No one has been reported to have the disease in New York.
Mosquitoes infected in Rockland County were found and captured in Orangetown and Clarkstown during the week of June 21st.
“This is usually the time when West Nile virus activity is expected to increase, and a pool of these positive mosquitoes confirms that,” said County Health Commissioner Patricia Schnabel. Rupert said in a statement.
July 1, Massachusetts Public Health Service (DPH) We confirmed that state-captured mosquitoes were tested positive for West Nile virus. According to Best Life, the mosquitoes were caught on June 29 and no one was reported positive for the virus.
” [first] Infected mosquitoes this season have always shown that it is time to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, “said DPH Deputy Commissioner Margret Cook.
There is a strong correlation between mosquito bites and West Nile virus infection.
In 2020, when most activities were restricted, suspended, or suspended, eight cases of West Nile virus were recorded in Massachusetts, DPH reported.
Compared to 2018, 49 cases of West Nile virus, the most infectious year in the state, were reported.
According to a Rockland County statement, “Most mosquitoes are not positive for the virus that causes the disease, but when bitten by a mosquito infected with the West Nile virus, it causes serious illness and in some cases. It can be fatal. “
People over the age of 50 are at increased risk of getting a serious illness. West Nile virus “can cause neurological disorders and can also cause mild illnesses such as fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, and sometimes skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes.” Best life states.
Read more stories from changing America
Delta variants are skyrocketing in these four US states
Top health experts say vaccinated people are spreading the delta variant
Researchers identify signs that you may have COVID-19 after vaccination
Vaccinated people say they need a mask for the highly contagious delta mutant
Former FDA Commissioner Explains Why The United States Always Has New COVID-19 Cases Now
..
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/562148-at-least-seven-states-report-mosquitoes-carrying
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]