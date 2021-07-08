Twelve counties in Utah are rated for “high” levels of COVID-19 infection — highest in four months





There are 668 new cases of coronavirus, and two more have died. (Francisco Jorces | Salt Lake Tribune) Dr. Diangiles has given some moderna vaccine-filled syringes to people on Thursday, March 18, 2021 as Utah Film Studio rents space to the Summit County Health Department. Take Drive Through COVID-19 as a vaccination station.

Editor’s Note: The Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top story newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox every morning. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber.. 12 counties in Utah are now High level infection category — Most common since early March. Levels are determined by an average 7-day positive rate, a 14-day case rate per 100,000 population, and intensive care unit utilization. Today, we list 12 counties as “high” infections. # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Transmission index. This is the first time there has been a “high” infection in so many counties since early March. https://t.co/UYfH8CAqzx 1/5 — Utah Health Department (@UtahDepOfHealth) July 8, 2021 The counties of Box Elder, Carbon, Duchesne, Iron, Juab, Millard, San Juan, Sanpete, Sevier, Tooele, Uintah and Washington fall into the “high level” category. In 11 of the 12 counties (all but San Juan County), less than 60% of the adult population receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Utah Department of Health. Vaccinations in the most populous counties have helped the state achieve its goal of at least one vaccination by July 4th for 70% of its population. The total population of the 12 high-transparency counties (estimated by the 2019 US Census Bureau) is approximately 530,000, just under 17% of the state’s total population, or one in six Utines. This is less than half that of Salt Lake County alone, as well as Utah County. “This is driven primarily by increasing ICU utilization throughout the state,” UDOH tweeted. “Too many people are admitted to the hospital because of injuries and other illnesses, not just COVID. Our hospitals and healthcare professionals need some relief.” The Cash, Davis, Emery, Grand, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, and Weber counties fall into the “moderate” transmission category. The Beaver, Daggett, Garfield, Kane, Piute, Rich, and Wayne counties are in the “Low” transmission category. The combined population of the seven low-incidence counties is just over 27,000, less than 1% of the state’s population. On Thursday, UDOH reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 668 new cases — the number of new cases significantly exceeded 600 for the second consecutive day. March 16th when there was 695. The Cash, Davis, Emery, Grand, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, and Weber counties fall into the “moderate” transmission category. The Beaver, Daggett, Garfield, Kane, Piute, Rich, and Wayne counties are in the “Low” transmission category. Vaccine dose given in the last day / total dose given • 5,606 / 2,895,700. Fully vaccinated Utahns • 1,423,411. Cases reported in the last day • 668. Deaths reported in the last day • Two, both located in Salt Lake County — men between the ages of 45 and 64 and men over the age of 85. Tests reported in the last day • 4,722 people were tested for the first time. A total of 8,350 people were tested. Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 230. That’s 30 less than Thursday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 92 are in the intensive care unit, seven more than Thursday. Percentage of positive tests • According to the state-specific method, the percentage is 14.1%. This is higher than the 7-day average of 11.9%. The state’s new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. Thursday’s rate was 8%, the same as the 7-day average. [Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.] Total up to now • 418,321 cases; 2,389 deaths. 17,727 hospitalizations; 2,821,170 tested.

