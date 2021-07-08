Five under-vaccinated clusters, including one in Missouri, endanger the entire United States





New data analysis reveals a cluster of unvaccinated people who are vulnerable to a surge in COVID-19 cases, including southwestern Missouri, and could be a breeding ground for more deadly COVID-19 variants. Will be identified. Low vaccination rates and significant population size, according to an analysis by Georgetown University researchers. Five of these clusters are spread over a large area in the southeastern United States and a small part of the Midwest. The five clusters start primarily in the east of Georgia, from the west to Texas, and from the north. It is part of eight states extending north. Regions such as Southern Missouri, Springfield, Joplin, and Ozark. The cluster also includes parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, mostly composed of small counties, but also cities such as Montgomery, Alabama. Shreveport, Louisiana; Amarillo, Texas. In most of these states, cases of COVID-19 are currently increasing. “Some parts of the country are just as vulnerable, if not more vulnerable than December 2020,” said Georgetown University. Bansal leads the US COVID-19 Vaccination Tracking project, which has been collecting data on US vaccine deployments since its inception in December. These vulnerable clusters endanger the entire United States and, to some extent, the world. Returning to 2020, highly infected areas could become breeding grounds for COVID-19 mutants that may evade the COVID-19 vaccine. A population of these unvaccinated people is preventing the virus from being suppressed. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a medical analyst at CNN and a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, said. Millions of unvaccinated people in the cluster About one-third of Americans have never been vaccinated with COVID-19. An analysis by Georgetown shows that these people are not evenly distributed throughout the United States. Analyzing county vaccination data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department, Georgetown researchers found 30. A cluster of counties nationwide with a low vaccination rate and a large population compared to the national average. Together, the five most important clusters include more than 15 million people. Of these, only 27.9% are fully vaccinated, far lower than 47.6% nationwide. County data is not without flaws. When someone is shot, their home county is to be recorded in state records, but the system is not always fully functional. According to Georgetown’s analysis, at least 90% of all vaccinations were recorded in the county of the home country, Bansal said. Georgetown’s data may differ from the CDC’s data because Bansal and her team were able to obtain additional data directly from the state. Although the cluster contains fairly large cities, 92% of the counties within the cluster have a population of less than 100,000. The federal government is working with churches and organizations such as YMCA to encourage local COVID-19 vaccination. Thus, surgeon General Bibek Mercy told CNN, “These are extraordinary partners for reaching communities where access to health care is not as accessible as in urban areas.” It currently accounts for more than half of the cases in the United States and is the latest in a long series of variants of COVID-19, spreading more easily and in some cases causing more serious illness. So t his cluster is very worrisome. Every time the virus spreads, you have the opportunity to learn how to mutate. “We know that giving the virus the opportunity to circulate and replicate it gives us the opportunity to produce more variants,” Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Forch, told CNN. Told. Delta variants have learned how to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine slightly, but still provide excellent protection against severe illness and hospitalization. The following variants vaccinate more thoroughly and cause problems in some countries with high vaccination rates. So far, the vaccine-sensitive mutants have been lucky, but the more dice you roll, the more vaccine you get. It could be a resistant variant. ” Related Video: Unvaccinated Mizurian, Delta Mutant Infectious “Spike Recipe”

