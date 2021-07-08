Fort Bend County cities are pushing for mosquito control efforts in the confirmation of West Nile virus





Now that the West Nile virus has been identified in a mosquito population in Fort Bend County, local cities are actively working to control pests.

According to a report last week, the city of Sugar Land “confirmed the presence of the West Nile virus in a mosquito trap at Morrisons Place in the New Territory.”

Dr. Joe Anzardua, the city’s medical director and health authority, is urging residents to take precautions to reduce their exposure to West Nile fever. “Residents should use insect repellent whenever they are outdoors to keep mosquitoes out during the most active dusk and dawn,” said Sugarland to keep the public safe. He added that there is a comprehensive monitoring and testing program aimed at. “People over the age of 50 and those with weakened immunity are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill when infected with the virus. People should contact their healthcare provider immediately if they have symptoms that cause concern. there is.” Correspondingly, the city of Sugarland is increasing the spread of mosquitoes throughout the city to twice a week. Continue testing for West Nile virus in captured mosquitoes. Stafford The city of Stafford currently sprays mosquitoes from Wednesday and Saturday to October 1. Spraying will take place from 9pm to midnight, if weather permits. The city also treats the right of way and the water that collects in storm drains with special pills that kill mosquito larvae. For more information on mosquito control, call the street department at 281-208-6920. Rosenberg According to Rosenberg’s final announcement on mosquito spraying, spraying was done three days a week until July 2. Mosquito spray did not include private land such as alleys, apartments and mobile homes. The city offers two free “dunks” per household. Dunks are places of standing water to “prevent mosquitoes from hatching and are safe for people, pets and other wildlife.” For more information on sprays and dunks, please contact Citizen Relations (832-595-3301). Katie The city of Katie began spraying mosquitoes in April with a spraying schedule from Monday to Thursday. Each part of the city is covered once a week unless interrupted due to bad weather. The service will continue until October. For more information www.cityofkaty.com/mosquitocontrol.. prevention According to the Texas Department of Health, residents need to practice “four Ds” to help fight mosquitoes. Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil. Wear long sleeves and long trousers when you are outside. Mosquitoes stay indoors at dusk and dawn, when they are most active. Drain the water that stands in the place where mosquitoes breed. Common breeding grounds include old tires, flowerpots, and gutter clogging. Other precautions include draining rainwater from bottles, tires, buckets, cans and flowerpots. Remove accumulated water from the children’s pool. Change the water in the bird bath regularly. Repair leaking plumbing, faucets, screens and gutters. information For more information on mosquito control and actions to take, please visit. www.sugarlandtx.gov/fightthebite.. [email protected]

