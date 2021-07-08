Thursday update: Boone County reports more than 50 new coronavirus cases for 3 consecutive days

The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, two more than Wednesday.

Currently, there are 358 active cases in the county, an increase of 25 from Wednesday.

The county currently has a reported total of 19,341 COVID-19 cases.

The county reported that the total number of cases excluded from quarantine was 18,865.

The health department hospital status remains yellow.

The Department of Health reports that 11 Boone County residents have been hospitalized for the coronavirus.

A total of 66 people have been admitted to hospitals in Boone County as the coronavirus has dropped by four since Wednesday.

The dashboard shows 22 COVID-19 patients on the ICU and 7 patients on the ventilator.

The Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard reports that 91,882 residents received their first vaccination in Boone County and 82,113 residents in Boone County completed the vaccination.

Boone County is the country with the highest percentage of people in central Missouri who have been vaccinated at least once with 50.9% of the vaccine. The second closest state to St. Louis County is 49.5%.

Boone County is the first in the state, with 45.5% of residents who have completed coronavirus vaccination reported. St. Louis County is the second largest in the state, with 43.8% of the population completing vaccinations.

Cole County has the second highest first immunization rate in central Missouri at 41.3%. Montgomery County is third with 37.2%.

Cole County reports 33 new cases of coronavirus.

The Cole County Health Department has reported 33 new cases of coronavirus. This will result in 73 new cases of coronavirus in the last two days.

According to the dashboard update, there are 8,213 residents and 270 long-term care facility residents.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 124 coronavirus-related deaths.

Lake Regional System implements new COVID-19 screening measures

The Lake Regional Health System states that it is implementing new screening measures and visitor restrictions amid a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases in the service area.

The hospital system was announced the day after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Published recommendations on the rapidly spreading virus in the lake area counties of Miller, Camden and Morgan.. Immunization rates in the Miller (21.1%), Morgan (26.5%) and Camden (32.3%) counties are below the state’s 39%.

Visitors to Lake Regional hospitals, clinics and pharmacies will be required to wear a visitor badge after receiving a series of screening questions starting Friday, the health system said in a news release. According to the release, only one “support person” is allowed per patient in the emergency department.

The medical system continues to require masks.

“Understand that these rules provide protection for you and us,” said Dane Henry, CEO of Lake Regional Health System. “Unfortunately, our employees are increasingly encountering individuals who do not understand the threats we face. Patients’ families have these restrictions to keep their loved ones safe. We are currently communicating these changes so that we can understand how important they are. ”

Ray Regional said experts expect the number of cases in the region to triple in the coming weeks. Morgan County ranks 11th in the state for new cases per capita over the past week.. Miller County is 12th and Camden is 14th.

Missouri returns to the “high transmittance” level.Positive rate is over 12%

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the latest state profile report for Shawmy on Wednesday, returning Missouri to high levels of infection.

All Missouri counties, colored in red below, are ranked high in transmission levels. Central Missouri includes the counties of Boon, Cole, Camden, Phelps, Plaskey, Morgan, Miller, Saline, Benton, Cooper, Macon, Howard, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Monroe.

The state profile report also stated that the proportion of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri increased by 25% from the previous week. New mortality increased by 196%.

this is, State Health Dashboard Recorded another day of an increase in large-scale cases. With an additional 1,144 confirmed cases, Missouri totaled 531,126 cases across the pandemic.

The state also reported a seven-day surge in positive rates, which was 12.1% on Thursday morning.