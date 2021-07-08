



To provide important public security information to our community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism, consider becoming a digital subscriber.. We will update this story on Thursday, July 8th with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon. COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Coming to Salem This Weekend A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held in Salem on Saturday to increase immunization rates for black, indigenous and colored communities. The Salem event, along with two other events in Tualatin and Portland, is a community partner that includes the Oregon Department of Health, including the Professional Business Development Group, BIPOC’s leading trade association, and female contractors within the construction industry. Held by. Labor council. The Pfizer vaccine is now available and a second Pfizer shot is scheduled for the local Safeway and Alberton. You will have the opportunity to win free meals and raffle prizes. The event will run next Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. July 10, 2611 Pringle Road SE, Willamette Education Services District, Salem

July 17 Tualatin High School in Tualatin 22300SW Boones Ferry Road

July 24, LiUNA! Portland Local 737, 17230 NE Sacramento Street Participants can pre-register from the registration page of their provider partner, Safeway. Participants are encouraged to register in advance, but drive-ins are also welcome. No ID or health insurance required. For more resources on COVID-19, please visit: https://pbdgweb.com/covid-19-resources.. 212 new cases, 2 new deaths Oregon Health Department officials reported 212 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state to a total of 209,973. New cases include 23 cases in Marion County and 2 cases in Pork County. Additional newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Benton (4), Klamath (23), Colombia (4), Crook (2), Deschutz (10), Douglas (5), Jackson. (18), Josephine (15), Klamath (8), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Morrow (1), Multnomah (13), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (17), Yamhill (10). The state reported two deaths associated with COVID-19 in Oregon. One was a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on 22 June and died on 6 July at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. The second, a 72-year-old man from Klamath County, tested positive on June 23 and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on July 6. He had a fundamental condition. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,790 people have died associated with the coronavirus. There were 10,824 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine added to the state’s immune registries on Thursday. Of this total, 7,482 doses were given on Wednesday and 3,396 were given the day before, but were registered in the vaccine registry on Wednesday. The number of patients admitted with COVID-19 continues to decline across Oregon, with 100 patients on Thursday, six fewer than Wednesday. There are 28 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit bed, three less than Wednesday. COVID-19 in numbers This is the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Thursday, July 8. 2,790: A person who died of COVID-19.

209,973: Total number of cases of COVID-19.

100: Hospital COVID-19 patients. Oregon COVID-19 by county This is the number of cases and deaths tested both positively and presumed as of Thursday, July 8. Baker: 1,042 cases, 15 dead.

Benton: 3,299 cases, 22 dead.

Craccamus: 19,222 cases, 235 deaths.

Clatsop: 1,086 cases, 9 dead.

Colombia: 1,971 cases, 30 dead.

Coos: 2,202 cases, 39 dead.

Crook: 1,317 cases, 23 dead.

Curry: 746 cases, 12 dead.

Deschutes: 10,167 cases, 82 deaths.

Douglas: 4,030 cases, 84 dead.

Gilliam: 82 cases, 1 dead.

Grant: 553 cases, 7 people died.

Harney: 440 cases, 11 dead.

Hood River: 1,234 cases, 34 dead.

Jackson: 11,724 cases, 148 deaths.

Jefferson: 2,403 cases, 42 dead.

Josephine: 3,710 cases, 73 dead.

Klamath: 4,831 cases, 79 dead.

Lake: 473 cases, 8 dead.

Lane: 14,132 cases, 169 deaths.

Lincoln: 1,467 cases, 22 dead.

Lynn: 5,827 cases, 81 dead.

Malheur: 3,623 cases, 64 deaths.

Marion: 23,746 cases, 327 deaths.

Tomorrow: 1,170 cases, 16 dead.

Multnomah: 40,731 cases, 616 deaths.

Pork: 4,093 cases, 56 people died.

Sherman: 71 cases, 1 dead.

Tillamook: 691 cases, 4 dead.

Umatilla: 8,760 cases, 88 dead.

Union: 1,532 cases, 24 dead.

Warowa: 197 cases, 5 dead.

Wasco: 1,467 cases, 30 people died.

Washington: 27,038 cases, 252 dead.

Wheeler: 35 cases, 1 dead.

Yam Hill: 4,861 cases, 80 people died. Source: Oregon Health Department Virginia Barreda is the latest news and public security reporter for the Statesman Journal.She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter. @ vbarreda2..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statesmanjournal.com/story/news/local/coronavirus/2021/07/08/oregon-covid-19-update-212-new-cases-2-new-deaths/7904762002/

