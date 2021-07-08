Imaging tests may predict patients at greatest risk of heart complications due to COVID-19

Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain



Researchers at Johns Hopkins have found that a type of echocardiography, a common test to assess whether a person’s heart is pumping properly, is at risk of developing atrial fibrillation in any patient with COVID-19. We have shown that it can help predict what is the highest. Among other heart problems, it can increase the risk of heart failure and stroke. New findings published online on May 30 Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography, It also suggests that patients with COVID-19 who continue to develop atrial fibrillation have elevated levels of heart-related proteins called troponin and NT-proBNP in blood test samples.

If further studies confirm the findings, “this may lead to new treatments to prevent stroke and heart attack in certain COVID-19 patients at highest risk,” said Johns Hopkins Hospital echocardiography. Dr. Alison Hayes, Medical Director of the Program, said. Senior author of published treatises.

The COVID-19 pandemic affects more than 170 million people worldwide and was hospitalized with COVID-19 in a previous study of complications and long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Patient infection rates have been found to more than double.Arrhythmia Atrial fibrillation And Atrial flutterSimilar fast rhythms that can lead to heart failure And stroke.

However, it is not well understood how the virus causes these cardiac complications and who is at greatest risk of developing atrial fibrillation because of COVID-19.

In this study, Hayes and her colleagues compared 80 patients with COVID-19 with 34 patients without COVID-19. These patients were also treated in the respiratory intensive care unit or intermediate care unit at John’s Hopkins Hospital. No patient had a history of arrhythmia.

In this study, conducted March-June 2020, researchers analyzed inpatient echocardiograms and applied a special type of analysis called speckle-tracking strain to the left of the heart for each heartbeat. I decided how well the atrium works.

Overall, the team found that patients with COVID-19 had impaired function in the left atrium, the heart’s atria that receives oxygenated blood from the lungs. Left atrial strain (a measure of left atrial wall motion) was significant in patients with COVID-19 (28.2% compared to 32.6%, p = 0.026; normal> 38%) and left atrial excretion rate (a measure of) It was low. The amount of blood that the atrium empties with each contraction — also lower in patients with COVID-19 (55.7% compared to 64.1%, p)

In addition, 30% of COVID-19 patients who developed atrial fibrillation or flutter during hospitalization had even lower left atrial strain compared to other COVID-19 patients (22.3% compared to 30.4%). p

“Many patients have already undergone echocardiography during hospitalization. There is no need to scan the patient extra to add strain analysis,” said Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Cardiology Fellow and new author. Erin Gerich, MD, said. paper. “Therefore, this is a new, safe and affordable data point that gives us clues as to who may develop atrial fibrillation.” Echocardiography costs about 2,000 on average. In dollars, usually covered by health insurance.

When researchers examined the blood of COVID-19 patients who developed atrial fibrillation, they found some differences compared to other COVID-19 patients. People who developed atrial fibrillation had higher levels of two known markers of cardiac stress, troponin (0.07 vs 0.03, p = 0.011) and NT-proBNP (946 vs 231, p = 0.0007).

“This indicates that patients with COVID-19 with high levels of these biomarkers need to be followed more closely and may benefit from echocardiography,” Goerlich said. ..

Hayes warned that the current study has not tested whether treating patients with COVID-19 with anticoagulants helps prevent complications caused by atrial fibrillation.Anticoagulants are commonly prescribed for atrial fibrillation patient To reduce the risk of blood clots and stroke.

However, new studies suggest that treating certain people, especially those with low left atrial tension, may be one step forward. Further research is needed in this area, according to Hayes.

“We also know how these are heart It may persist after SARS-CoV-2 infection, “she added.

