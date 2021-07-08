Test the best way to prevent COVID-19 in school

Share on Pinterest Wearing a mask and practicing physical distance is an effective protocol for COVID-19 in school, but researchers say regular testing is the best option.Chijintan / Getty Images Researchers say regular screening of students and employees is the best way to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in schools.

When students and adults show symptoms, they say it’s probably too late to prevent the spread of the disease.

However, one expert said that masking and screening could be a wise alternative, as testing can be tedious and expensive for schools. Regular monitoring of everyone in the school environment may be the only way to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in the school. That is the conclusion Research It was published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology today. Through simulations, researchers reported that, when infection rates were high, actions such as closing classrooms after students showed symptoms were not sufficient to stop the outbreak. “Even though this was the method used in many jurisdictions to prevent COVID-19 infection, it turned out that waiting for students to develop symptoms and become positive was too slow.” Pole tapperA PhD, co-author of the study and professor and director of the Cognitive Science Program at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada, told Healthline. “Screening for asymptomatic students works very well in our model and can be applied to work and shared housing,” he added.

Researchers have examined the effectiveness of four possible behavioral policies that are taken when a student becomes symptomatological. With the first option, the symptomatic student stays home and takes no further action. In the second protocol, when a symptomatic student receives a positive COVID-19 test result, other students in the group return home. In the third option, if more than one group has students with positive results, this is declared an outbreak and all students are isolated. The last option is to isolate all students if the symptomatic student returns a positive result. Researchers have found that none of these models are effective in stopping the spread of the coronavirus unless there is already a low infection rate in the community. “None of the modeled mitigation protocols initiated by positive testing in symptomatological individuals cannot prevent large transmission clusters unless transmission speeds are low (in this case, large clusters do not occur).” They write. “Of the measures we modeled, only rapid universal monitoring (for example, through regular on-site pooled testing) achieved this prevention,” they added.