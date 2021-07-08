Health
Test the best way to prevent COVID-19 in school
- Researchers say regular screening of students and employees is the best way to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in schools.
- When students and adults show symptoms, they say it’s probably too late to prevent the spread of the disease.
- However, one expert said that masking and screening could be a wise alternative, as testing can be tedious and expensive for schools.
Regular monitoring of everyone in the school environment may be the only way to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in the school.
That is the conclusion Research It was published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology today.
Through simulations, researchers reported that, when infection rates were high, actions such as closing classrooms after students showed symptoms were not sufficient to stop the outbreak.
“Even though this was the method used in many jurisdictions to prevent COVID-19 infection, it turned out that waiting for students to develop symptoms and become positive was too slow.” Pole tapperA PhD, co-author of the study and professor and director of the Cognitive Science Program at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada, told Healthline.
“Screening for asymptomatic students works very well in our model and can be applied to work and shared housing,” he added.
Researchers have examined the effectiveness of four possible behavioral policies that are taken when a student becomes symptomatological.
With the first option, the symptomatic student stays home and takes no further action.
In the second protocol, when a symptomatic student receives a positive COVID-19 test result, other students in the group return home.
In the third option, if more than one group has students with positive results, this is declared an outbreak and all students are isolated.
The last option is to isolate all students if the symptomatic student returns a positive result.
Researchers have found that none of these models are effective in stopping the spread of the coronavirus unless there is already a low infection rate in the community.
“None of the modeled mitigation protocols initiated by positive testing in symptomatological individuals cannot prevent large transmission clusters unless transmission speeds are low (in this case, large clusters do not occur).” They write.
“Of the measures we modeled, only rapid universal monitoring (for example, through regular on-site pooled testing) achieved this prevention,” they added.
Dr. Dean BloombergHead of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of California, Davis, states that rapid pool testing can cause some problems.
“If you have the resources to do that, it can play a role, but it has its challenges. One is to make the tests available,” he told Healthline. “The other is that children don’t like to be wiped with a cotton swab. Parents may not like their children to be wiped with a cotton swab on a regular basis. I think their appeal is limited. “
“The best option is to use another test rather than a deep nasopharyngeal swab, which can be very unpleasant,” he added. “You can wipe the front and surface of the inside of your nose, and you can also do saliva tests. Therefore, these will be a better way to do the test.”
Bloomberg argues that masking and screening protocols are an important factor in keeping schools safe during a pandemic.
“So far, schools have proved to be a very safe place for children. Especially if the school has masking, there are few infections and they are well capable of testing and screening children. Is an important point, and if you follow the factors that alleviate these problems, school infections will be very limited, “he said.
“Masking works very well, and in school child masking studies, over 90% of children comply with masking requirements,” Blumberg added. “Children are resilient, understand the need for masking, and can follow this type of rule.”
“If everyone screens a child and everyone is very wary of the child showing symptoms and staying at home, this can limit the chances of infection,” he added. “And if there is exposure, testing the exposed person can further limit the infection. To me, these are important things to take to maintain a safe place for children and staff. Seems like action. “
