Health
Rowan County vaccination rates keep the conscious rise in COVID-19 cases low
More rural counties have the lowest immunization rates in the Charlotte area. Delta variants can be dangerous in that community.
Rowan County, North Carolina — North Carolina has been vaccinated with over 9 million COVID-19 vaccines. For months, that number has increased at a much slower pace than in March and April, when vaccine supply increased after months of low supply and high demand.
Some counties in the Charlotte area are starting to lag. Rowan County has the lowest vaccination coverage in the region, with only 34% of the population receiving at least one vaccination. The public health department warned Thursday that cases were increasing.
Rowan County is much smaller and more rural than Mecklenburg County, so there are various challenges when it comes to vaccination of people. However, low vaccination rates can put the community at risk, probably due to an increase in cases of COVID-19, probably due to delta mutations.
In January and February 2021 The streets of Salisbury were lined with cars and people were camping for hours a night. So many people are desperate Hundreds of vaccines that the Rowan County Health Department had to give.
Health officials now say it would be lucky if a few people came to the office every day to take pictures.
“We saw a significant sharp decline in the number of individuals who were interested or could meet at the time of going to the mass vaccination clinic,” said health director Alyssa Harris. It was.
Rowan County is one of the smallest counties in the Charlotte area, Lowest vaccination rate.
“We were asked why we didn’t look like Wake, why we didn’t look like Mecklenberg, and we have a different population here, and we recognize that,” Harris said.
Rowan County is primarily a rural community, with most people living outside the city of Salisbury. Vaccine intake is delayed in rural areas throughout the state.
“There are also many rural and rural whites who are hesitant to decline the vaccine,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We are taking every step.” Visit Charlotte on Wednesday.
State tested Rowan County $ 25 cash card, And officials said they worked well there.Now the county will be part of the state “Healthy together” Use initiatives, community-based organizations to outreach and educate.
Use delta variant A community of threats with a small number of protected people, Promotion to get more people vaccinated is more urgent.
“We’re seeing a lot of interaction. People are ready to regain the summer and meet friends and family they didn’t have the chance to see,” says Harris. “This means that it is even more likely to result in some additional mutations and increased spread.”
According to Harris, family doctors in the county are discussing the importance of vaccination with patients, but many doctors are still resistant and the most difficult task to overcome.
Please contact Chloe Lessner. [email protected] And follow her Facebook, twitter And Instagram..
