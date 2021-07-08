Get COVID-19 vaccination now for school children

Share on Pinterest According to experts, students and school employees should be vaccinated now to enable full immunity when the classroom is reopened. FG Trade / Getty Images

Experts say parents should get an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 17 now.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to be given twice, and it takes two weeks from the second dose until complete immunity develops.

This means that students returning to school in mid-August must be vaccinated by mid-July.

The Independence Day fireworks are almost gone, and it’s time to start thinking about sending the children back to school.

This is especially important this year COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It is still a health hazard for students.

According to experts, parents should not wait for their children over the age of 11 to be vaccinated. Given that most vaccines require two doses and a two-week waiting period to boost immunity, experts say parents are vaccinated now for their children. He says he needs to start booking.

“Children make up about a quarter of the new COVID-19 cases reported weekly in the United States.” Dr. Beth OllerA Kansas family doctor told Healthline. “This means that they are still making a significant contribution to the spread. Serious illness due to COVID-19 is rare in children, but it does not mean that it has not happened. Since the pandemic began. Thousands of children were hospitalized with COVID-19 and more than 350 died.

“As a parent, knowing that there is a safe vaccine that can virtually prevent my child’s or patient’s COVID-19 hospitalization or death makes the decision very easy,” Oller said. I am.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one Available For children aged 12 to 17 years. It is given in two doses at 3-week intervals. After the second dose, it takes another two weeks for complete immunity to develop.

Experts say unvaccinated children should be immunized as soon as possible, as many schools start in August.

“The vaccine works” Dr. Genie KencareThe Chief Medical Officer of Connecticut-based Physician One Urgent Care told Healthline. “They save lives and prevent some of the worst consequences of illness.

“In the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, these are some of the most effective vaccines we have ever had,” said Kencare. “If we do not act swiftly to vaccinate as many people as possible, all efforts to prevent this deadly disease will be nullified and we will experience rates and consequences near the beginning of the pandemic. May be knocked back. ”