Health
Get COVID-19 vaccination now for school children
- Experts say parents should get an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 17 now.
- The Pfizer vaccine needs to be given twice, and it takes two weeks from the second dose until complete immunity develops.
- This means that students returning to school in mid-August must be vaccinated by mid-July.
The Independence Day fireworks are almost gone, and it’s time to start thinking about sending the children back to school.
This is especially important this year COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It is still a health hazard for students.
According to experts, parents should not wait for their children over the age of 11 to be vaccinated. Given that most vaccines require two doses and a two-week waiting period to boost immunity, experts say parents are vaccinated now for their children. He says he needs to start booking.
“Children make up about a quarter of the new COVID-19 cases reported weekly in the United States.” Dr. Beth OllerA Kansas family doctor told Healthline. “This means that they are still making a significant contribution to the spread. Serious illness due to COVID-19 is rare in children, but it does not mean that it has not happened. Since the pandemic began. Thousands of children were hospitalized with COVID-19 and more than 350 died.
“As a parent, knowing that there is a safe vaccine that can virtually prevent my child’s or patient’s COVID-19 hospitalization or death makes the decision very easy,” Oller said. I am.
Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one
Experts say unvaccinated children should be immunized as soon as possible, as many schools start in August.
“The vaccine works” Dr. Genie KencareThe Chief Medical Officer of Connecticut-based Physician One Urgent Care told Healthline. “They save lives and prevent some of the worst consequences of illness.
“In the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, these are some of the most effective vaccines we have ever had,” said Kencare. “If we do not act swiftly to vaccinate as many people as possible, all efforts to prevent this deadly disease will be nullified and we will experience rates and consequences near the beginning of the pandemic. May be knocked back. ”
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approved May Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-16.
About 2 weeks later, with the vaccine Myocarditis, Inflammation of the heart of young recipients.
The relationship was true, but the case was neither common nor serious, so the FDA’s problem was caveat..
“Unfortunately, the effects of COVID-19 infection in children were not as serious as in adults, so some parents decided to postpone vaccination of their children,” said Kencare. “But even considering the very rare side effects, including the possibility of association between myocarditis and the COVID-19 vaccine, the risk of getting COVID-19 and the complications associated with this disease are vaccines.
“Experts no longer believe that COVID-19 will eventually disappear,” Kencare added. “It is much more likely that it is an indefinitely circulating disease. Therefore, if parents wait for their child to be vaccinated, they are more likely to eventually become infected with COVID-19. . ”
The state has not yet required public schools to be vaccinated with COVID-19, he said. Dr. David Shafran, Cleveland-based Director of Pediatrics for K Health Emergency Medical Care.It can change as more vaccine companies receive the full FDA Approval..
“Moderna trials have proven similar safety,” Shafran told Healthline. “I think the urgent approval of the 12-17 Moderna vaccine is imminent. Despite the relatively low severity of COVID-19 in children, children, especially teens, are still a vector of diffusion. It is an important part of achieving herd immunity because it can be. ”
Experts say parents should ask their doctor and share what they have learned with other parents who may be on the fence.
They state that it takes time for the vaccine to be effective, and that time should not be after the student has already begun to mix with other children at school.
“We know that the virus is still present and continues to mutate,” Kencare said. “Delta mutants are much more contagious than other strains, and vaccination is currently the best form of prevention.”
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/why-parents-should-make-covid-19-vaccination-appointments-now-for-children
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]