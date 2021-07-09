Nevada relies on push to increase vaccination as the virus grows





Las Vegas (AP) — Nevada faces dozens of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites and contact unvaccinated individuals in the coming weeks as the virus cases and hospitalizations surge. We plan to place workers.

In Nevada, hospitalizations for coronavirus have increased by 136% since May 31, the day before the state was fully reopened and most of the restrictions on its business were lifted. Health officials said in a virtual press conference that hospitalization rates have increased by 62% in the last 14 days alone.

Most cases involve unvaccinated people, most of the increase is in Clark County, southern Nevada, and includes most of Las Vegas and the state’s population. Candice McDaniel, Deputy Director of Programs for the Department of Health and Human Services, said: The positive rate for COVID-19 has more than doubled in the last two weeks, reaching 8.2% on Thursday for 14 days. In addition to concerns, the newly reported increase in cases and hospitalizations is due to the first highly contagious delta mutant detected in India becoming the most prevalent viral form in the state. is. “If not vaccinated in Nevada, the risks we all face since the first incident over a year ago remain,” said Michelle White, Chief of Staff of Governor Steve Sisolak. Said. It’s even bigger with the advent of variants and improved mobility. “ White did not directly answer the question as to whether Sisolak is considering reinstatement of mitigations such as business restrictions and rules requiring face cover. “Currently, we are fully focused on vaccination of as many Nevadans as soon as possible, using all available resources,” she said. The highly contagious delta mutant accounts for 59% of all genetically analyzed cases, McDaniel said. According to McDaniel, this increase is due to a combination of increased travel, delta varieties, population densities, lower vaccination rates than authorities desire, and extreme heat driving people indoors and in densely populated areas. doing. Federal Emergency Management Agency workers will arrive in the state next week to help authorities try to reach out to unvaccinated residents, and more will arrive the following week. Nearly 60 pop-up vaccination sites in southern Nevada are scheduled for the first few weeks of July and August, according to McDaniel, and authorities are targeting specific communities and zip codes with lower vaccination rates. I’m trying to. This includes events like the pop-up site scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas, offering free COVID-19 vaccine during the clinic, and the general public visiting services such as free vision tests. You can receive it. Held by the Latin community outreach group Puentes, the event is held in a zip code housing complex where only 34% of the population is fully vaccinated. US Senator Catherine Cortez Mast is expected to attend and encourage people to take shots. Nevada officials also said that vaccination rates would rise, or at least not fall, on Thursday night, the start of the first draw from the state’s Vax Nevada Days award program for citizens who received at least one vaccination. I want it. Coronavirus vaccine. Winners will be announced every Thursday for eight weeks starting July 8th. Students aged 12 to 17 can earn $ 5,000 to $ 50,000 worth of college tuition credits. Persons over the age of 18 are eligible to receive a prize of $ 1,000 to $ 250,000. Of the approximately 2,000 winners, the $ 1 million Grand Prize winner will be announced on August 26th. The prize will be paid in federal coronavirus relief.

