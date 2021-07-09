COVID Update: Delta Variant, Another Death, Sogen Incident

Article content Gray Blues is now officially a hotspot for Delta variants, a state designation, and if nothing else raises public concerns and should motivate people to be vaccinated, local health. Dr. Ian Ala, a medical officer, said.

Article content A more contagious variant of COVID-19 was first identified in Gray Blues in early June. The incident is now widespread throughout the region, a news release from the Gray Bruce Health Unit said Thursday. Other hotspots in Ontario are Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Durham-Guelph and York. Before the Delta designation was assigned to Gray Bruce, the state had already agreed to send more vaccines when an increase in case numbers prompted Ara to request it. Therefore, he said, the designation is actually just catching up with the case number. “It will definitely raise public concern, which is not surprising,” Ara said. “If the numbers aren’t on the decline, there are more ways to do it,” he said. Ara said she would reassess the situation within a few days and consider whether to ask the public to comply with stricter restrictions, such as returning to just socializing with her family. “We are not there,” he said. In Gray Blues, the number of cases has increased significantly, mainly due to the temporary population and the recent surge in cases at Sogen First Nations. Most cases are unvaccinated people, the health unit said. Vaccination is especially important due to the prevalence of Delta Air Lines, according to a Health Unit news release. “According to recent literature, delta mutants are largely insensitive to a single vaccination, but a second vaccination significantly improves susceptibility and vaccine efficacy,” the release said. “Everyone who qualifies is encouraged to be fully vaccinated. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 will need to be vaccinated to dodge new variants such as Delta.”

Article content Gray Bruce has a mass vaccination clinic from Monday to Friday, with pop-up and mobile clinics planned on weekends.Please refer to Gray Blues Health Unit For clinic locations and times, please visit our website at www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca. Drive-through and walk-in pop-up clinics will take place on Friday at The Plex in Port Elgin in the parking lot from 10am to 2pm. All vaccination clinics that make appointments also have a limited number of drop-ins, Ara said. He said it would be desirable for people to book their appointments. He said the goal was to complete all second doses in July. He said a huge vaccination hub would not exist in August or September if enough people would facilitate their second dose. Those who still have reservations will probably be taken to a small clinic. * * * COVID claimed the tenth local life, the Health Unit reported in its daily status report on Thursday. The person was in the intensive care unit and was taken to a hospital in London where he died, Ala said. The death occurred a few days ago and was reported Thursday after receiving notification. Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. 8 at Owen Sound, 4 at Meaford, 3 at Gray Highlands, 2 each at Alan Elder Three, Huron Kinros, Sogin Shores, South Bruce Peninsula, and South Gate. The ongoing outbreak, Saugeen First Nation, reported one new case on Thursday. Chatsworth and Kincardine also reported one new case each.

Article content Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,787 COVIDs have been identified in Gray Blues. Currently, 204 is the active case and contains nine active variants of concern. Gray Bruce has so far recorded 484 strains of concern. The Health Unit is also aware of 309 active high-risk contacts. Nine were hospitalized locally and another five were transferred to hospitals other than Gray Bruce. Over the last 7 days, 22,477 COVID shots have been taken, for a total of 181,452 infections. Currently, 72.6% of Gray Blues residents over the age of 12 receive at least one dose and 50.4% receive two doses. * * * Saugeen First Nation has recorded 100 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the lab as of Thursday’s Health Unit Report. The reserve has 45 resolved cases and 55 active cases, currently up to 24 hours until midnight on Wednesday. “Under the leadership of the Chief and the Band Council, we believe we have made good progress. The level of control achieved there has been reflected in a few cases over the past few days and is of good control. It speaks to the level, “says Dr. Ian Ala. He said not everyone expects to agree to vaccination, but a door-to-door vaccination offer is underway and will be offered directly to people within seven days. To promote vaccination in Saugeen, Arra sought a list of incentives that could help. Currently, the Health Unit is acting on the suggestion of the Sogen community and will offer T-shirts featuring indigenous children in return for taking COVID shots.

Article content On June 30, the Saugeen First Nation chief and council declared a state of emergency due to the spread of COVID-19. A two-week closure of all businesses and band services was ordered, and residents were asked to stay home and avoid all gatherings. Not all companies are compliant, counsel. Dranrichie told CBC London on July 6th. The closure is to be reviewed by the Chief and the Council on 15 July. The Gray Bruce Health Unit and other agencies and partners help Sogen manage the outbreak. * * * Ontario reported 210 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 546,621 cases of the virus confirmed in the lab and 9,228 COVID-related deaths. Gray Blues was 194 and had the third most active case in the state. Toronto has 313 active cases, and the Waterloo region has the second most active case at 307. The state’s seven-day moving average was 194, which was below 200 in Ontario for the first time since September 13th last year. More than half of all Ontario adults have been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine, the state announced Thursday. Over 78% of adults over the age of 18 receive at least one dose, and over 51% receive both. Since they became available, more than 16 million doses have been administered. The state received about 3.54 million Pfizer vaccines this month and 557,400 modelna vaccines in the first week of July.

