Citing the Delta variant, Pfizer pursues booster shots and new vaccines

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that they are developing a version of the coronavirus vaccine that targets the highly contagious variant Delta, which is widespread in nearly 100 countries. Both companies plan to begin clinical trials of the vaccine in August.

Pfizer and BioNTech also reported promising results from the studies of those who received them. Third inoculation of the original vaccine.. The two companies said that boosting immunization six months after the second dose of the vaccine increased the potency of the antibody against the original virus and beta mutant by a factor of 5 to 10.

Vaccine efficacy may decline six months after immunization, the companies said in a news release, which may require booster immunization to fend off viral variants.

The data has not been published and has not been peer reviewed. The vaccine manufacturer said it plans to submit the findings to the Food and Drug Administration within the next few weeks as a step towards obtaining approval for booster shots.