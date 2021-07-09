The five most common COVID-19 symptoms now include headache, runny nose, and sneezing: Study





Key Point Scientists analyzed the data entered into the Zoe Covid Symptom app

Symptom changes are associated with the spread of COVID-19 mutants

Delta variants now account for more than half of all new cases in the United States A new study on COVID-19 found that the most common symptoms of the virus were milder illnesses than initially thought, and now include headaches, runny nose, and sneezing. The public is advised to be aware of fever, cough, odor and loss of taste as possible symptoms of COVID-19. However, Zoecovid Symptomatology Study Based in the United Kingdom has found that the well-known condition is not the most common condition that appears in today’s new cases. The study was conducted using an app that allows the general public to enter symptoms so that scientists can analyze the data. Based on the findings, symptoms vary greatly depending on whether the patient has been vaccinated and how many times they have been vaccinated. Studies have shown that symptoms often experienced by unvaccinated individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 include headache, sore throat, and runny nose. CNBC report. “Odor loss is number 9 and shortness of breath is number 30, far below the list, indicating that previously recorded symptoms are altered by the evolving mutants of the virus,” the study said. I will. People who were already fully vaccinated with SARS-COV-2 but tested positive for the virus often suffered from headaches, runny nose, and sneezing. Symptoms of COVID-19 Centers for Disease Control and PreventionPersistent cough, fever, shortness of breath, etc. fell on the list at 8, 12, and 29, respectively. “After two vaccinations, persistent cough is currently ranked 8th, so it’s no longer a top indicator of being infected with COVID,” the researchers said. I will. For people who have only received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the symptoms listed include headache, runny nose, sore throat, sneezing, and persistent coughing. Over the last few weeks, a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by delta variants has been recorded in several locations, including the United Kingdom and the United States. The first identified variant in India accounts for 51.7% of all new coronavirus cases reported.According to the two-week U.S. ending on July 3 New quote From the CDC. Cases of COVID-19 caused by more contagious variants also Low vaccination rate, Includes Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Connecticut. Photo: AFP / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

