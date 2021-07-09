Outbreaks of COVID-19 in unvaccinated groups, such as children under 12 years of age, are very “real”: Tam-National

As Canada continues to reach further thresholds when immunizing its population COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)The country’s top doctors warn that unvaccinated people, especially children under the age of 12, are at risk of another outbreak of the virus.

At a press conference Thursday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Teresa Tam, told reporters that the risk of future outbreaks in vaccinated and under-vaccinated populations is “future reality.”

She points to Yukon as an example of a highly vaccinated community that still has an outbreak in an under-vaccinated young population and has since spread to other populations such as young children in day care. Did.

read more: “Premature” to remove COVID restrictions with young people who are not yet vaccinated: epidemiologists

“Therefore, we still need to make some plans in terms of reducing the risk in an environment where children gather,” she said.

According to Tam, several measures are being considered to protect children from infection, including improved ventilation, especially in the fall semester.

“It’s a difficult place for now, but I think the goal is for children to stay engaged in the social and school environment as much as possible.”

Maintaining high and low infection rates in the community is also an important aspect in helping young people who have not yet been vaccinated, Tam said.

















Ontario is considering mobilizing primary care physicians and pharmacies to vaccinate children under the age of 12









Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada under the age of 12. Both the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are approved for ages 18 and older, while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for ages 12 and older. ..

To date, at least 68% of Canada’s population has been vaccinated once, and after considering people under the age of 12, 39.9% have been fully vaccinated.

read more: COVID-19: How to Protect Children Too Young To Get Vaccinated

Earlier this week, Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of New Brunswick, said, “The unvaccinated portion of our population will be infected with COVID, although the serious consequences of getting sick in young people are small. The risk is high. “

A Pfizer spokesperson said he hopes to submit potential approvals for vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years between September and October.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said licensed vaccine manufacturers are still planning or conducting research for young children.

Canada added another 565 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, boosting the total number of cases in the country to more than 1,419,000.

















Pfizer Delay and Child Vaccination









An additional 18 deaths were reported, increasing the number of deaths in the country to 26,405, after which a total of 1,387,265 patients recovered from COVID-19.

Vaccine intake in Canada continues to grow rapidly. The country gave another 621,000 vaccinations on Thursday, with the total number of vaccinations given in Canada exceeding 41.3 million.

Since then, more than 78% of all eligible Canadians have been vaccinated once and 45% have been fully vaccinated.

— Use Callum Smith files

