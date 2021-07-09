Colorado mosquitoes are positive for West Nile virus | Colorado Springs News





Mosquitoes collected in Weld County were positive for West Nile virus, marking the first confirmed case of the disease throughout the state so far this season, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Thursday. The agency reported. Infected mosquitoes were discovered during a weekly West Nile virus mosquito test that began in June, and rainfall was dumped in the area last week after heavy and heavy thunderstorms. So far, no virus-transmitting mosquitoes have been detected in El Paso County, where West Nile virus cases have never been at high levels, according to public health officials. In 2013, the county switched to a report-based detection system that relied on public complaints about mosquitoes to track cases of the virus. Public health officials said there have been no cases of West Nile virus in El Paso County since 2018. Nevertheless, the county may still see cases of the virus, said Jared Berner, a spokesman for El Paso County public health. According to CDPHE, West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease that is most commonly spread by being bitten by infected mosquitoes. According to the State Health Department, the symptoms of the disease vary. “Most people infected with the West Nile virus are asymptomatic. About 20% of infected people have symptoms like influenza, and less than 1% develop serious, potentially fatal illnesses.” Said the agency in an announcement. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 5 people infected with the virus develop West Nile fever. Last year, 35 people were infected with the virus in Colorado and one died. To prevent the transmission of the virus, the State Health Department says that people drain water standing in and around their homes, wear pants and long sleeves, and stay out at dawn or dusk, which is a great time for mosquitoes. And said that insects should be used as a repellent with a minimum DEET content of 25%. The announcement of virus-positive mosquitoes came shortly before Governor Jared Polis completed a public health order on Thursday and began a state emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the elderly are the most vulnerable populations for both West Nile virus and COVID-19. However, public health officials in El Paso County said the confluence of the two viruses in Colorado should not be too worrisome to the population. “Many viruses circulate in Colorado on a daily basis. A good diet, good rest, exercise, and a healthy relationship with a healthy lifestyle can lead to external stress and possible health problems. Reduces vulnerability to risk, “they said. “The important thing to know is which preventative measures can help limit infection and infection.”

