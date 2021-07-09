Health
Experts say COVID-19 booster shots aren’t needed yet
- The coronavirus has already undergone many mutations and will continue to evolve over time.
- Increasing evidence suggests that the vaccine provides long-term immunity, even against new mutants.
- However, experts are closely watching the variants to see if a booster shot is needed to end the pandemic.
As coronavirus variants emerge and spread, there is growing speculation as to whether booster shots will eventually be needed to maintain protection against COVID-19.
All viruses mutate. SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has already undergone many mutations and continues to evolve over time.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean that our vaccine loses its ability to protect us, or that we need booster shots.
Our immune system is complex and robust, so even if the coronavirus mutates, our cells, skilled in pathogen memory, can recognize and function the virus.
Due to the complex nature of our immune system, many infectious disease professionals do not expect booster shots to be needed — at least soon.
New evidence suggests that the vaccine provides long-term protection and tolerates current mutants.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Recently mentioned There are no data suggesting that a COVID-19 vaccine booster is needed, but scientists will continue to monitor the virus to see if it changes over time.
Increasing evidence suggests that Shot provides long-term immunity, even against new varieties.
In addition to antibodies that act fast and attack coronavirus peaplomers, our body has a cell-mediated immune response, including T cells and memory B cells.
“Vaccines induce much more than antibodies. T-cell immunity is an important component of immunity and is often ignored by the media when reporting on vaccination studies.” Dr. Ameshua DarhaAn infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health and Security, he told Healthline.
Both T cells and memory B cells are hidden in the lymph nodes and take action as soon as a pathogen is detected in the future.
T cells are essential for long-term immunity and protection against serious illness.
According to, all major vaccine clinical trials examined T cell production and concluded that Shot produced a strong and durable T cell response. Dr. Monica Gandhi, An infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.
Multiple studies These T cells, which target several parts of SARS-CoV-2, have been shown to withstand over time.
Memory B cells are also generated and are expected to “begin action upon re-exposure and produce antibodies long after vaccination,” Adalja said.
Memory B cells are a type of B cell produced by the immune system in response to exposure to antigens. They persist in the body (in lymphoid tissue, organs, bone marrow, and circulation) for months to years, depending on the specific antigens they produce in response.
A paper When an immune person is exposed to a new mutant, B cells can produce new antibodies that specifically target the mutant, announced last month.
Memory B cells “do not produce antibodies to some older ancestral strains, they will produce antibodies to what they see,” Gandhi said.
the study Researchers have detected B cells in people’s blood at least eight months after infection, indicating that B cells appear to last longer.
Scientists have not yet discovered how long the protection from T cells and memory B cells lasts, but studies of other viruses have shown that it can last for years in some cases.
For example, in the case of measles, T cells 34 years After vaccination.
Currently, those who have been vaccinated with a single dose of Johnson End Johnson are unlikely to need booster shots of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.
According to Gandhi, there is currently no evidence that people who receive a J & J shot have more breakthrough infections than those who receive one of the mRNA vaccines.
J & J Shot works like an mRNA vaccine. It uses DNA to produce mRNA and looks exactly like an mRNA vaccine. It doesn’t make much difference, “Gandhi said.
According to Gandhi, antibodies are constantly declining after vaccination, and if scientists only measure antibodies when assessing immune persistence, booster shots will always be recommended.
Antibody levels are not our only clue as to how immunity persists. T cells and memory B cells will also step up into the battle.
According to Adalja, immunocompromised people who do not show a strong immune response after vaccination may benefit from booster shots.
“I don’t think the general population will need short-term boosters, although immunosuppressed populations may need boosters at shorter time intervals,” Adalja said.
Scientists need to continue to study how the immune response of vaccinated people, including both the general population and immunocompromised people, behaves over time.
If more and more vaccinated people begin to experience severe breakthrough infections, different doses may be needed to boost antibodies to new mutants.
“For me, the booster vaccine threshold is when a fully vaccinated individual is hospitalized for a breakthrough infection, which only happens in rare cases,” Adalja said. It was.
As new variants emerge and spread, there is growing speculation as to whether booster shots will eventually be needed to maintain protection against COVID-19.
However, many infectious disease experts say that vaccine-induced immunity against severe COVID-19 appears to be strong and long-lasting, suggesting that booster shots are probably not needed immediately.
Scientists continue to observe people over time to understand how long protection against severe illness lasts.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/even-with-new-variants-experts-say-we-may-not-need-covid-19-booster-shots
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]