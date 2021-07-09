Health
Studies say imaging tools may help identify patients with COVID-19 who are at risk for heart problems
Toronto-A new study could help assess patients with COVID-19 who are at risk of developing heart problems that could increase the likelihood of heart failure or stroke with common imaging tools used to test the heart. It suggests that there is sex.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Maryland retrospectively examined approximately 80 COVID-19 patients and 34 COVID-19-free patients. All of these patients had an imaging test called a 2D echocardiography.
Echocardiography uses sound waves through a transducer placed on the patient’s chest to create images of the walls and valves of the heart, much like bats use echolocation to confirm. ..
A 2D echocardiogram captures the actual movement of the heart with a conical “echo” that appears on the computer screen, allowing doctors to see the real-time movement of the heart’s structure.
These imaging tests allowed researchers to observe different parts of the heart throughout the patient’s illness and link different patterns to each patient’s outcome.
Heart damage is associated with more serious consequences in COVID-19 patients, but no association between heart irregularity and COVID-19 patients suffering from heart damage has been investigated so far.
research Published in May It is published in the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography.
“These findings show a reduction in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. [left atrium] It works compared to COVID-19 negative controls with similar severity of illness, “the study said.
The left atrium is where the heart receives oxygenated blood from the lungs. By measuring the strain in the left atrium with an echocardiogram (“strain” means measuring how much the left atrium is moving to do its job), researchers say COVID-19. We have found that the patient’s left atrium moves significantly less than the control patient and can move, with each pump passing less blood through it.
However, in COVID-19 patients who developed atrial fibrillation or flutter during hospitalization for the virus, left atrial function was further impaired, and these patients had a 30% decrease in left atrial function. Atrial fibrillation is an arrhythmia that occurs when the atria are out of sync, often a rapid heartbeat.
Researchers say that using echocardiography to keep an eye on these problems can help identify them early.
“Many patients have already undergone echocardiography during hospitalization. To add strain analysis, Elingerich, a cardiology fellow at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and lead author of the new paper, said: There is no need to scan the patient extra. “ Said in a press release.. “Therefore, this is a safe and affordable new data point that gives us clues as to who may develop atrial fibrillation.”
The blood of patients with atrial fibrillation also has some differences compared to other COVID-19 patients, and according to the release, “two known markers of cardiac stress”, troponin and NT-proBNP. The level is high.
“This indicates that patients with COVID-19 with high levels of these biomarkers need to be followed more closely and may benefit from echocardiography,” Goerlich said. ..
This study suggested that “systemic inflammation of COVID-19” may be the cause of this particular type of arrhythmia.
Anticoagulants are often used to treat atrial fibrillation, but researchers say the strategy has not been tested in this study and needs further research.
However, while future studies are pending, “this may lead to new treatments to prevent stroke and heart attack in certain COVID-19 patients at highest risk,” said Johns Hopkins Hospital. The author of a published paper by Senior Allison Hayes, Medical Director of the Echocardiography Program, said in the release.
“We are also actively studying how these effects on the heart persist after SARS-CoV-2 infection,” she added. “It is important to know if these measurements of strain and emission rate improve over time.”
