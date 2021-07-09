COVID-19 infections are rampant in Nevada, mainly in the south

State health officials have warned that cases of COVID-19 are again skyrocketing in the state.

State-wide test positive rates have risen to an average of 8.2% over 14 days. Nevada health officials said the majority of new cases were concentrated in Clark County.

Candice McDaniel, Deputy Director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Welfare Support Services Division, said that the main causes of spikes were indoor thermal driving, increased travel and tourism, and vaccination of people in the southern part of the state. I pointed out the low rate. In some cases.

She said that 59% of new cases across the state are more contagious delta variants of the COVID-19 virus. Hospitalizations have increased dramatically since the end of May, when 180 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state. As of July 6, 422 people were hospitalized for the virus.

As of July 6th, Washoe County Reported 2 deaths and 65 confirmed cases From the COVID-19 Delta variant.

McDaniel said the majority of hospitalized people were not vaccinated. She also said that nationally, 99% of COVID-19-related deaths are in unvaccinated.

Health officials have asked people who have only been vaccinated once with Pfizer or Moderna to get a second dose. They said it doesn’t matter if the individual is receiving a second dose outside the prescribed 3 or 4 week period. Those who received only one dose and neglected the second dose may have helped spread the delta mutant, they said.

The state-wide COVID-19 rate is also reflected in the vaccination rate. A total of more than 2.5 million first and second doses have been given throughout the state. Washoe County and Carson City lead the state in the proportion of partially and fully vaccinated individuals. 56% of the population aged 12 and over is fully vaccinated in each region.

In Nevada’s 14 most rural counties, only an average of 37% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. This and low test rates result in high test positive rates in many of these counties. The positive test rate for Elko County has reached 17%.

As the number of cases increases, health officials are calling on Nevada residents and visitors to stay vigilant. Stagnation of vaccination rates and the lack of attention to mask requirements by unvaccinated individuals exacerbates the situation.

Those who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Washoe County Start here For more information.