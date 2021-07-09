Health
COVID-19 infections are rampant in Nevada, mainly in the south
State health officials have warned that cases of COVID-19 are again skyrocketing in the state.
State-wide test positive rates have risen to an average of 8.2% over 14 days. Nevada health officials said the majority of new cases were concentrated in Clark County.
Candice McDaniel, Deputy Director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Welfare Support Services Division, said that the main causes of spikes were indoor thermal driving, increased travel and tourism, and vaccination of people in the southern part of the state. I pointed out the low rate. In some cases.
She said that 59% of new cases across the state are more contagious delta variants of the COVID-19 virus. Hospitalizations have increased dramatically since the end of May, when 180 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state. As of July 6, 422 people were hospitalized for the virus.
As of July 6th, Washoe County Reported 2 deaths and 65 confirmed cases From the COVID-19 Delta variant.
McDaniel said the majority of hospitalized people were not vaccinated. She also said that nationally, 99% of COVID-19-related deaths are in unvaccinated.
Health officials have asked people who have only been vaccinated once with Pfizer or Moderna to get a second dose. They said it doesn’t matter if the individual is receiving a second dose outside the prescribed 3 or 4 week period. Those who received only one dose and neglected the second dose may have helped spread the delta mutant, they said.
The state-wide COVID-19 rate is also reflected in the vaccination rate. A total of more than 2.5 million first and second doses have been given throughout the state. Washoe County and Carson City lead the state in the proportion of partially and fully vaccinated individuals. 56% of the population aged 12 and over is fully vaccinated in each region.
In Nevada’s 14 most rural counties, only an average of 37% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. This and low test rates result in high test positive rates in many of these counties. The positive test rate for Elko County has reached 17%.
As the number of cases increases, health officials are calling on Nevada residents and visitors to stay vigilant. Stagnation of vaccination rates and the lack of attention to mask requirements by unvaccinated individuals exacerbates the situation.
Those who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Washoe County Start here For more information.
Jeri Chadwell came to Reno from the countryside of Nevada in 2004 to study anthropology at the University of Nevada, Reno. In 2012, she returned to college to earn a master’s degree in journalism. She is a former Associate and News Editor of Reno News & Review and has won the No. 1 Nevada Press Association Award for Investigative Journalism and Business Reporting. Jeri is passionate about Nevada’s history, politics and community.
Sources
2/ https://thisisreno.com/2021/07/covid-19-infections-spike-in-nevada-mostly-in-the-south/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]