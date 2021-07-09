The COVID vaccine is likely to have saved the lives of men who are still infected with the delta variant, doctors say – CBS Los Angeles

Pittsburgh (KDKA-TV) – A 73-year-old man is recovering after signing with the Department of Veterans Affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Auckland, Pennsylvania. Delta variant Of COVID-19. But there is a serious twist in his story. He is completely vaccinated. Doctors believe he may not be here today if he had not been vaccinated.

Joe Pucci was hospitalized on July 3, when he had breathing problems. The diagnosis was made some time later, and at some point a former Marine refused to put on a ventilator. He responds to the drug and is doing better, but his case raises questions.

“Even if you get vaccinated, you can still get COVID,” he said. Dr. Angelique Kampen of the Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. “”However, the chances of getting sick are much lower, and the chances of being passed on to anyone are much lower. “

She and her colleagues said they had not yet hospitalized a fully vaccinated person. This is because LA County is suffering from a decline in daily immunization rates.

Health experts said there were 839 new cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County on Thursday, an increase of 156% from last Thursday. The positive rate is 2.5%, more than double last week.

County health officials are using these numbers to encourage more residents to vaccinate.

“Therefore, even people who get infected if they are completely vaccinated experience very serious illnesses, require hospitalization and are very rare to die,” said Barbara, director of public health at Los Angeles County.・ Dr. Ferrera said.

Dr. Ameshua Darja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins, understands that this raises concerns for those who are confident in vaccination. “It’s also important to remember that he’s probably alive because he was vaccinated,” he said. “Therefore, the vaccine did not prevent infection with the delta mutant, but it did play a major role for those who did not die from this infection.”

Dr. Adalja said this should not undermine confidence in existing vaccines. “We know that vaccines are very effective for delta mutants, which is important, hospitalization for serious illness, and death,” he explained.

The case of Joe Pucci has received a lot of attention due to the severity of his experience, but Dr. Adalja points out that the vaccine is not perfect.

“There is no 100% vaccine. Breakthrough infections can occur. If an infection occurs, you are more likely to infect one of the potentially problematic variants with the same level of vaccine. Although effective, it should be remembered that these breakthrough infections are extremely rare, “he said. “We will see breakthrough infections, and they are very rare, and most of these breakthrough infections we see are not clinically important, so this Breakthrough infections, such as those that occur in individuals, are even rarer. “

In fact, Dr. Adalja says Futch should be a reassuring point for denialists.

“I point to this man and say,’It worked, he didn’t die on COVID-19,’ and what we wanted from the vaccine was hospitalization for a serious illness of death. It’s about preventing, “he explained. “It’s the most important thing a vaccine can do, and I think it’s probably alive because he was vaccinated, and even if he had a rare breakthrough infection. I think it’s really the opposite that it’s likely that he helped him survive the COVID-19. “

He pointed out that the more people who are vaccinated, the less risk they have to everyone else, including unvaccinated children. For children, Dr. Adalja suggested that he continue to cover the interior in public places and in the crowd until he could be vaccinated.