Pfizer’s Delta Targets Los Angeles COVID Incident Soaring





Los Angeles, CA — Thursday, new coronavirus cases continued to surge across Los Angeles County. This is partly due to the spread of infectious delta mutants. Los Angeles County has reported more than 800 new cases, more than doubling from a week ago.

The state is increasing cases of coronavirus for the first time in months, mainly due to the Los Angeles trend. Governor Gavin Newsom called it a wake-up call on unvaccinated Wednesday, as it accounts for more than 99% of coronavirus deaths in Los Angeles County. At the same time, new research sheds light on how delta mutants evade the immune system. This mutant is believed to be 60% more contagious than other mutants, demonstrating its ability to evade antibodies.Studies outlined in New York Times Thursday shows that blood samples from people with innate immunity from previous coronavirus infections failed to protect against delta variants more than samples from fully vaccinated people. I did. Findings suggest that people cannot rely on innate immunity to protect them from new variants.

Those who received only one of the two vaccinations had little protection against the delta mutant. It was 10% compared to 95% of the protection of those who received both vaccinations. It may also mean that booster shots are needed. Pfizer and BioNTech are studying the effectiveness of booster shots given six months after the second shot, the Times reported. They also announced plans to develop a coronavirus vaccine that targets the delta. In Los Angeles, the Delta variant has been the major variant for several weeks. Last week, hospitalizations exceeded 300, while positive test rates doubled.

The county reported 839 new cases reported Thursday — an increase of 165% from the daily number reported a week ago, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. The percentage of people who tested positive for the virus rose to 2.5%. This is still a small number, but more than double the 1.2% rate a week ago. As of Thursday, the average daily moving average of new infections in the county increased to 3.47 per 100,000 inhabitants, about double last week’s 1.74 per 100,000. As of Thursday, there were 320 COVID patients in the Los Angeles County hospital, according to state statistics. On June 16, 220 people were hospitalized in the county. The current number is still well below the winter surge of about 8,000 hospitalizations, and while there is no imminent danger of overwhelming the medical center, the number of patients has steadily increased since mid-June.

According to state statistics, as of Thursday, COVID in the county had 79 people in the intensive care unit, up from 71 on Wednesday. State numbers are usually one day ahead of the numbers reported daily by the county’s Public Health Service. The increasing numbers continue to affect black residents in the county at a much higher rate than other ethnic groups, correlating with the dramatic delay in vaccination rates in the black community.

From the end of May to the end of June, the new infection rate for black residents increased from 38 per 100,000 to 65 per 100,000, Feller said. All other ethnic groups saw an increase in the meantime, but at a much lower rate. As of the end of June, the hospitalization rate for black residents was 9.3 per 100,000, while white residents were 2.7 and Latinos were 5.4. “These increasing case rates … and the disproportionately increasing case rates between black and Latino residents are of concern and, frankly, have already had bad consequences among the most afflicted people. We need targeted action to prevent it, “Feller said. “Delaying infection is the best protection against viral mutations that produce more dangerous mutants.” All of these numbers, according to Feller, were first detected in India and are now the dominant factor in domestic cases, with continued spread of the highly infectious “delta” mutant of COVID-19. Is shown. The “delta” mutant was detected in more than half of the case samples sequenced in the county during the last week of June. Although COVID vaccination has been shown to provide strong protection against this variant, Feller said about 4 million unvaccinated people in the county, including 1.3 million children who could not be vaccinated. He said it was a big threat to the inhabitants. “Looking at this, at first it was twice as many cases in a week, but this week it was clearly three times as many cases in this one day alone, but the number of cases has increased significantly and the test is positive. The rate has increased significantly in a very short period of time, and the infection rate has increased, “Feller said. She said the numbers “certainly” reflect increased circulation of “delta” mutants, and “the number of people at risk of infection” because millions of people have not yet been vaccinated. Is astounding. “ Feller said the combination of a large number of unvaccinated residents and the lifting of COVID’s health restrictions on assembly and indoor containment capacity far increases the chances of infection of these residents. She said unvaccinated people need to adhere to infection control measures such as wearing masks indoors and proper hygiene. However, she said vaccination was clearly the most effective way to prevent infection. “In many ways, COVID-19 has become a vaccine-preventable disease. Therefore, the first line of defense for everyone over the age of 12 is to build confidence in this vaccine and get the right information. And get the vaccine as soon as possible. “She said. Of the counties 16 and older, 69% have been vaccinated at least once and 60% have been fully vaccinated. However, the proportion of black residents is 54% for Latinos, 65% for whites, and 76% for Asians, compared to only 45% with at least one dose. Vaccination rates are particularly low among young black residents, with only 28% of people aged 18-29 years being vaccinated. The county continues to provide incentives in the hope of encouraging more people to be vaccinated. From Friday to next Thursday, anyone vaccinated at the county, the City of Los Angeles, or a site operated by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will win one of seven concert ticket awards, including box seats. I have a chance. Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl and Staples Center concerts such as Celine Dion, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Dan + Shay. A new case reported by the county on Thursday raised the cumulative total from the entire pandemic to 1,254,354. The county also reported 11 more deaths, a total increase to 24,525. City News Service and patch staff Paige Austin contributed to this report.

