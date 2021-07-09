Vaccine hesitation among the black community





Columbus, Georgia (WTVM)-Less than 9% of blacks are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the CDC. Many say the reason for this is vaccine hesitation. Newsreader 9 talked to people around Fountain City, and they all have a similar view. Some blacks do not trust the vaccine because of their lack of trust in the government. According to CDC statistics, 58% of people identified the COVID-19 vaccine race, nearly two-thirds were white, 16% were Hispanic, and 9% were black. Although it is a small percentage of the population, some people like Cameron Leatherwood do not rule out vaccination. “In general, the black community is generally afraid of new things,” said Leatherwood, a Columbus man. Sara Dennis told Newsreader 9 that she believed it was important to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect the people around her. “Well, I’m definitely doing your research. Do it yourself. That’s what I believe,” Dennis said. “For me, I think it’s a personal decision, but I think it’s important to protect our community.” But Alex Battle, a Columbus woman, said she did her research, and her family decided to say no to the shot. “I’m looking at the false information that was first brought up about COVID and how they put together the vaccinations very quickly,” Battle said. “It’s a doctor’s push to recommend vaccination to someone like me because I’m diabetic, but they don’t know the sequelae. I’ve never seen where blacks should trust the government.” According to Battle, part of her claim is that the government has not yet accurately gained the trust of the black community. Some of the hesitation may have something to do with the Tuskigi experiment, according to Pam Kirkland of the Columbus Department of Health. According to Marcia Hollingsworth, her past vaccination experience is why she is not vaccinated with COVID-19. “I used to be in the army, but I had never been vaccinated other than the flu shot, and I was forced to get sick. I’m not the one who gets sick, so I Did not take it, “said Hollingsworth. “I don’t think they’ll be shot if they give me a million dollars. I think it’s a personal preference. I don’t think it’s cool for badgers who haven’t taken it yet. “ Columbus health officials told Newsreader 9 that they were struggling to reach the community and are still working to help make informed decisions about obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtvm.com/2021/07/09/vaccine-hesitancy-amongst-black-community/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos