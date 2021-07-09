Health
The first year of the pandemic killed 25 young people in the UK | Coronavirus
According to the most complete analysis of national data on age groups to date, in the first year of the pandemic, 25 children and teens died as a direct result of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, about 6,000. Was hospitalized.
Children who appear to be at greatest risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus were in ethnic minority groups or had other medical conditions or severe disabilities.
The findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, will be submitted to the UK Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) and the Department of Health (DHSC) to inform them of the policy on who to provide the Covid-19 vaccine. Useful for. Or I kept asking for a shield.
“This is essentially the first complete national cohort of children and adolescents affected by Covid-19,” said Professor Russell Viner of University College London (UCL). Great Ormond Street Child Health Institute, Who contributed to the research.
Weiner knows that children and adolescents have a lower risk of serious illness and death, but these findings “provide a clear estimate of these risks in a great many people. “Provided to” added that it was the first one.
Researchers led by UCL doctor Joseph Ward used data on hospitalizations for children under the age of 1 to 17 in the United Kingdom to generate 5,830 children and adolescents in the first year of Covid-19. I calculated that I was hospitalized. Pandemic until the end of February 2021.
Of these children, 251 (4%) require intensive care, and a child under the age of 18 has a 1 in 50,000 chance of being admitted to the ICU with Covid-19.
The researchers also identified 690 children and adolescents who developed a rare Covid-related condition known as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PIMS-TS). Of these, 309 needed intensive care. This corresponds to the risk of 1 in 38,911 people.
Ward states: “Factors associated with an increased risk of severe Covid-19 appear to be largely consistent in both children and adults. In our study, black adolescents compared to white, and diabetes and asthma. We found that among adolescents with health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, there was an increased risk of receiving intensive care. Adolescents with multiple conditions were at greatest risk. “
Separately, researchers led by Claire Smith of the Royal Children’s Hospital in Bristol investigated all child deaths in the United Kingdom between March 2020 and February 2021 and were directly attributed to Covid-19. Calculated the number of possible numbers.
They found that 25 children and adolescents died from the coronavirus. This represents the absolute risk of 1 in 481,000 or about 2 in 1 million. Children and adolescents with complex neuropathy were at greatest risk of death.
Weiner said: “These new studies show that the risk of serious illness or death from Sars-CoV-2 is very low in children and adolescents. [They] They are important because they inform the UK as well as internationally about shield guidance for young people and decisions about immunization of teenagers and children.
“In my personal opinion, vaccination of many of the groups we surveyed is very reasonable and the risk of death is not necessarily high, but pediatric concentration with severe illness. There is a risk of entering the treatment room, still low and still higher than the general population.
“But that is to get enough vaccinations and wait for some of the safety data, which should increase rapidly in the next 2-3 weeks.”
The study did not assess the risk of “long covid” under the age of 18. However, at another online seminar hosted by the Royal Society of Medicine, one of the country’s leading experts on the condition of children and adolescents is experiencing a long “tsunami” of Covid infection among teenagers. I warned that there was.
Esther Crawley, a professor of children’s health at the University of Bristol, said some front-line doctors have denied children’s long Covids. “Parents and children go to their GP and try to turn their backs for help.” She also studied the condition in her direct experience that children over the age of 12 should now be vaccinated. He said he convinced her that.
The scale of the problem was also highlighted by Nathalie MacDermott, a pediatrician and clinical instructor at King’s College London. Natalie McDermott warned that there were insufficient pediatric resources to deal with it. “We are talking about thousands of children, adolescents, and young adults suffering from ongoing symptoms, especially because there are not enough pediatricians in the country to manage them. , And later it can have a negative impact on our economy. “
