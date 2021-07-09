“The Bad Year of Culex Pipiens” – CBS Denver





Weld County, Colorado (CBS4) – If you were wondering if more mosquitoes are on the market, there is reason for authorities to believe that there are mosquitoes now. CBS4 is a public health authority in Weld County and Team collecting mosquito sampless. “There were a lot,” said Anna Wanick of Vector Disease Control International. read more: MLB All-Star Tickets Available, “Affordable”: Thousands of Tickets Listed on Resale Sites Wannick helps set up nasty insect traps in counties throughout Colorado, including Denver and Weld counties. Once the sample is collected, it is sent to a state laboratory for testing. “This cooler just above here has CO2,” she explained about the equipment used to collect mosquitoes. CO2 traps are used to seduce insects and help fans inhale them into the net that traps them. This year’s sample is back with over 1,000. “We have seen three times the rate of Culex pipiens we catch here in Weld County, three times the five-year average,” said Eric Arco, a spokesman for the Weld County Public Health Service. He told CBS4 that the high temperatures mixed with the afternoon shower were ideal for mosquito breeding. read more: Latino-American-owned breweries target unvaccinated communities amid growing concerns about COVID delta mutations “Go to your healthcare provider because the body ache that can cause fever, chills, and vomiting can be something else if it’s not West Nile virus,” Aakko said. These are just a few of the symptoms of West Nile fever, but no cases have been found in people yet. “This year will probably be a bad year for Culex quinquefa, which can be a bad year for West Nile virus,” he added. He’s not telling people not to go out, he’s telling them to follow the four Ds: Drain the water standing around your home every week. Don’t forget to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, gutter clogging, rain tubs, toys and puddles.

DUSK and DAWN are the most active times for mosquitoes. Limit your outdoor activities and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.

DEET is an effective ingredient for finding insect repellents. Other repellents, including picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus oil, or paramentandiol, are also effective against mosquitoes. Always follow the instructions on the product label carefully.

In areas where mosquitoes are active, wear long sleeves and trouser dresses and hats. It’s about watching dawn and dusk, draining standing water, changing clothes to cover up, and using DEET or insect repellent. Other news: Denver’s STAR program is currently being used as a model for other cities Some people wonder if mosquitoes can carry the coronavirus, CBS4 reported about it in the past, experts say it’s very unlikely..

