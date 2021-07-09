Pfizer says it’s time for the Covid booster. FDA and CDC say not so fast





He said he would seek an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for booster administration in August after releasing more data on how well the third dose of the vaccine would work.

But in a rare move, two top federal agencies said Americans didn’t need boosters yet, and companies weren’t the only ones deciding when they would.

Hours after Pfizer issued the statement, the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a joint statement that Americans do not yet need booster shots.

“Fully vaccinated Americans don’t need booster shots at this time,” they said.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said there is building evidence that people’s immunity begins to weaken after vaccination. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses to provide complete immunity. In a statement emailed to CNN, Pfizer said, “As seen in real-world data released by the Israeli Ministry of Health, the effectiveness of vaccines to prevent both infections and symptomatic diseases is vaccination. It declined six months later, but prevention of serious illness remains high. ” .. “Furthermore, during this period, the Delta variant is becoming the predominant variant in Israel and many other countries. These findings are consistent with ongoing analysis from the company’s Phase 3 study.” I added. “The defense against severe illness remained high for 6 months, but its effectiveness against symptomatic illness declines over time, and the continued emergence of mutants is expected. Based on all of the data to date. Pfizer and BioNTech said that the third dose may be beneficial in maintaining the highest levels of protection within 6-12 months after the second dose. ”No further details were given. .. U.S. government officials have emphasized that fully vaccinated people are at lower risk of infection, even from Delta or B.1.617.2 variants, which are more contagious than early strains of the virus. I will. In addition, some studies have shown that the mRNA vaccine produced by Pfizer and Moderna provides long-term protection. “The FDA, CDC, and NIH (National Institutes of Health) are working on a rigorous science-based process to determine if and when boosters are needed. In this process, data. , Clinical trial data, and cohort data are considered.-You can include data from specific pharmaceutical companies, but you don’t just rely on those data, “they added. It’s a clear message to Pfizer, which has hinted at the need for booster shots for months. In a statement, the CDC and FDA said, “We will continue to review and inform the general public as new data become available. If we indicate that science is needed, prepare for booster immunization. I have. “ “Fortunately, the United States has a very effective vaccine that is widely available to people over the age of 12. Fully vaccinated people have the variants that are currently prevalent in the country, such as Delta. Protected from serious illness and death, including. “The statement continued. “People who have not been vaccinated remain at risk. Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who have not been vaccinated. They are still vaccinated. Non-Americans are advised to be vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their communities. “ The Israeli Ministry of Health said in a statement earlier this week that the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine declined from more than 90% to about 64% as B1.617.2 or delta variants spread. Studies have shown that booster doses of the vaccine developed at BioNTech produce 5-10 times higher levels of neutralizing antibodies than those produced after two doses, according to Pfizer. “The two companies will soon release clearer data, as well as peer-reviewed journals, and submit the data to the FDA, EMA and other regulators,” Pfizer said in a statement. Stated. .. They are also developing new formulations with booster doses that may provide more complete protection for people from new mutants. “Pfizer and BioNTech believe that a third dose of BNT162b2 may maintain the highest levels of protection against all currently known variants, including Delta, but both companies are wary. We are developing the latest version of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, targeting the delta variant’s full-peplomer protein. ” Current vaccines target some of the spike proteins, the viruses that are used to attach to cells. “The first batch of mRNA for trial is already manufactured at BioNTech’s facility in Mainz, Germany. The two companies expect clinical trials to begin in August, subject to regulatory approval. I am. “

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/08/health/pfizer-waning-immunity-bn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos