Pets can catch COVIDs from their people »Albuquerque Journal





………. ………. …………………….. ………. ………. …………………….. ………. ………. …………………….. …………………….. This COVID-19 pandemic continues to attack us like a dark cloud, and new variants increase the risk for unvaccinated people. Now we know that pets can get this from their people. New studies show that dogs and cats infected with COVID at home are far more vulnerable than homeless pets. Are you enjoying it yet? A study at the University of Guelph tested pet dogs and cats, shelter dogs, cats, and stray cats with no history of human contact. The result was impressive. About 70% of cats and 40% of dogs who lived with COVID-positive people tested positive on their own. Only 10% of pets in shelters and only 3% of stray dogs were infected with the virus. Most infected pets did not get sick, but symptomatic dogs lost their appetite and became lethargic. The cat had nasal discharge and dyspnea. We can treat these pets, but we are saddened by preventable illnesses. There was a species difference. COVID infections in dogs had little to do with human contact, but cats near carriers were at increased risk. Those who slept in the bed of the sick were most susceptible. The study confirmed that people infected with COVID endanger their pets. Not the other way around. Dr. Dorothy Bienzul, a professor of veterinary pathology and co-author of the study, explained that there is no need to worry about getting COVID from pets. “At this point, if we become infected, we must assume that our pets are also susceptible and should be treated like any other family member,” Dr. Bienzul said. It is recommended that you wear a mask at and avoid contact with your pet. It will be a difficult order for any of us, whether vaccinated or not. ……………………………………………………….. …………. No matter how we all feel about our personal freedom, we can do it right with our pets, whose loyalty to us is unquestionable. Cats and dogs do not have a COVID vaccine, so you can prevent it by immunizing yourself. For operational issues, you can sign up for the Zoom Group Conference on my website drjeffnichol.com. Dr. Jeff Nicole is a veterinary behavioral scholar trained by residents. He offers direct and group consultations via Zoom (505-792-5131). He shares his blog and Facebook live video every week to help bring out the best pets and their people. Sign up for free at drjeffnichol.com. Post your pet question on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or mail it to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87109.

