Yes, you need to keep wearing the face mask





From 19th July, almost all UK restrictions will be lifted. This includes the legal requirement to wear a face cover in all spaces. The decision was made to continue the next phase of the government roadmap, despite a surge in incidents across the UK as Delta variants became available.Now there is Approximately 30,000 new positive test results per day In England.Health Minister Sajid Javid caveat As summer progresses and restrictions are lifted, the number of new cases can exceed 100,000 per day. Britain “I broke the link” Between cases and hospitalization and death, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Based on this, withdrawing the requirement to wear a mask is an ambitious step back to pre-pandemic life. But is the link really broken? Although the number of cases is increasing, the rates of hospitalization and mortality certainly do not follow the same steep slope.What is displayed 1 in 1,000 deaths Now – Compare with 1 in 90 in the second wave. There are vaccines that appreciate it and have prevented most cases of serious illness.But according to modeling According to SPI-M, the relationship between cases and hospitalization is not completely broken. The ratio of confirmed cases to hospitalized cases has been stable since early April. Therefore, as the number of cases increases, the number of hospitalizations can be expected to increase accordingly. But what does science say?the study Have got It is shown Wearing a face cover actually reduces the infection and prevents people around you from getting the virus.To One study Looking at the level of infection on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the mask appeared to reduce the risk of infection by 70%. Another study investigated 124 households in Beijing, where at least one had a confirmed case of Covid-19. If everyone wore a mask before the infected person showed symptoms, the risk of infection was reduced by 79%.And the study It also suggests that masks can also provide protection to the wearer. As the restrictions are lifted and more people get mixed up in public, wearing masks slows down transmission. Stephen Reicher, a professor of psychology at the University of St Andrews and a member of the Sage Subcommittee on Behavioral Sciences, said removing the mandate would send a message to the general public. The person in charge does not let us do it. The problem is not that everyone immediately abandons the mask, and that probably many will continue to wear it. Rather, he fears that the choice of wearing a mask will be a political statement. The United States found itself early in the pandemic. All of this may be controversial. It is not yet known if dropping a mask mandate will actually lead to a decrease in mask wear. A Preprint A paper submitted by Laurence Aitchison, a computer scientist at the University of Bristol, in late June examined the effects of infection when wearing a mask and found that wearing a mask reduced infection by about 25%. However, the same survey also found that mandatory masks did not significantly affect the level of mask wear in some countries. In fact, the national mandate for masks has increased the number of people wearing masks by only about 8%. They say they are most likely to wear a mask in public, almost or all the time. In addition, most of the reported uptakes in mask wear took place before the obligation was enacted.

