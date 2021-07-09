Things are bad and getting worse

The effects of the COVID-19 surge in southwestern Missouri are beginning to move to central Missouri.

Lake Regional Hospital at Ausage Beach reported on Thursday that six COVID-19 patients have died since July 1.

By comparison, the hospital had six similar deaths throughout June and only one in May.

“The State Health Department, which works with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has issued a COVID-19 Hotspot Advisory, saying it expects a surge in the Lake of the Ozarks region,” the hospital news release reported.

The recommendations point out that the number of cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing in the counties southwest of the region. Delta variants of the virus are thought to be an important cause of development.

“In the past week, cases in Miller County, Morgan County, and Camden County have also increased, 38, 41, and 81, respectively,” the advisory said. “We anticipate a disease that will spread from southwestern Missouri to the Lake of the Ozarks region. Forecast rates for Miller, Morgan, and Camden County could more than triple in the coming weeks.”

In addition, immunization rates in extreme counties in southwestern Missouri remain only in teens.

According to the advisory, the immunization rates in Miller (21.1%), Morgan (26.5%) and Camden (32.3%) counties are well below the state’s 39%.

According to the Missouri Senior Services Department’s Immunization Website, 41.3% of residents in Cole County have started vaccination, but only 37.4% have completed it.

Vaccination remains the most effective defense against COVID-19.

Recommendations sent to counties around Lake of the Ozarks warned that Delta incidents were on the rise in the region. He pointed out that mutant strains are easier to spread than other strains and have a higher risk of hospitalization. Social distance and other precautions continue to be important precautions against getting sick.

The Lake Regional Hospital news release tells readers:

The hospital is very close to capacity and is believed to have “a large number of emergency department patients every day.”

It begged people to be vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities.

The surrounding hospitals are also full.

A spokeswoman for St Mary’s Hospital said the Jefferson City facility had nine coronavirus patients on Thursday. The last inquiries from Newstribune were six times two weeks ago.

Jessica Royston, Regional Manager of Marketing and Communications at SSM Health, said: “We monitor this daily and we strongly recommend that everyone in the community get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”

There were 10 coronavirus patients at the Capital Region Medical Center on Thursday, said Lindsay Human, director of marketing and public relations at the hospital. Like other health care providers, CRMC strongly recommends that people be vaccinated, she said.

Lake Regional Hospital announced Thursday that it would limit visitors. All hospital visitors are asked a series of screening questions before entering the facility. You must wear a visitor badge. Only one support person per patient in the emergency department is allowed to enter the hospital to limit the risk of exposure to caregivers, patients, and their visitors. It also provides more room for social distance. Two visitors are allowed for pediatric patients.

Masks must be worn at all lake regional facilities, regardless of vaccination status.