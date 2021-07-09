COVID Delta Variant: 99.75% of people who died of the virus in Houston were unvaccinated

Houston, Texas (KTRK)-After a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, doctors say doctors are beginning to see a slight increase in the Houston area, linking the change to the rapidly expanding delta mutation. I am.

The Harris County Public Health Service said the Delta variant could be the predominant variant in Houston. Especially because it is easier to spread than previous variants.

How popular are the Houston Delta variants?

Since March 2020, the Houston Methodist Hospital has been tracking all positive COVID cases enrolled in the system. Researchers have recently found that delta variants are the predominant and rapidly increasing when tracked.

According to the latest hospital data, this variant accounts for 42% of cases, an increase of 20% from the previous week.

Researchers have found that the variants are doubling every seven and a half days.

“Delta mutations are a source of concern for two main reasons: one is highly infectious, that is, it is easy to pass from person to person, and the second is more than other mutations. It can cause serious illness and hospitalization, said Randall Olsen, an infectious disease pathologist at Houston Methodist.

Olsen said these hospitalizations are starting to increase.

How contagious are delta variants compared to other variants?

ABC13 spoke with Dr. David Persse, Houston’s health authority, to discuss what is called the “R” value. It verifies that: How many other people will be infected with each person infected with the virus?

Regarding the flu, Persse said that for every person who gets the flu, it is likely to infect 1.1 additional people. In one of the first reported COVID strains, 2.5 people were infected for each infected person.

As far as the delta variant is concerned, for every person infected with the virus, 6 more can be infected.

“They think the” R “value for the delta variant is around 6,” Persse said. “It’s a big leap, so of course everyone who gets infected needs to be in the environment of an unvaccinated person, but the infected person turns around and the other 6 unvaccinated. It can infect people. Everyone. “

How effective is the vaccine in preventing viral deaths?

One of the things experts know is that vaccination works.

According to Perse, 1,983 COVID-related deaths have occurred in the city of Houston since the vaccine became available.

Of these deaths, only five were vaccinated. That is, 99.75% of people who died of COVID were unvaccinated. Persse’s main message is the efficacy of the vaccine, encouraging people to get vaccinated.

We know that vaccination is the best precaution, but what about children who are not vaccinated?

Doctors have made some suggestions regarding delta variants. First, make sure that all family members who are eligible to be vaccinated can be vaccinated.

Also, be aware that your child is doing it. Do they participate in indoor activities with many other unvaccinated people?

Another consideration is to wear a mask.

Dr. Maria Rivera of the Harris County Public Health Service said children over the age of two must wear a mask.

“We know that masks are no longer mandatory in Texas, but they are still highly recommended. We strongly recommend that children over the age of two continue to wear masks,” says Rivera.

