Long COVID-19 Symptoms Found in 40% of Acute Coronavirus Patients, Max Group Study Reveals-Health News, Firstpost

New Delhi: Follow-up conducted in a cohort of acute patients Coronavirus Hospital officials said Wednesday that infections at three facilities in major health care groups revealed that 40 percent of them had “long covid” symptoms.

The survey of approximately 1,000 patients was designed as a two-step remote interview based on symptom recall to a series of questions and was conducted to shed light on the long-term symptom burden faced by inpatients. It was. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) An Indian patient after discharge said.

Observational follow-up confirmed by RT-PCR Coronavirus Patients admitted to three hospitals in the Max Healthcare Group in North India between April and August 2020 were part of the study, a spokeswoman for the group said.

It was performed 3-12 months after acute discharge for the presence of various correlations with the symptoms of these patients. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Illness, and up to a year of follow-up, he said.

“Long-term health effects COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In inpatients from North India: The “up to 12 months follow-up” led by Dr. Sandeep Budillaja, Group Medical Director of Max Super Specialty Hospital, is probably the “longest follow-up after COVID,” hospital officials said. Insisted. ..

In this study, all patients admitted to three hospitals between April and August 2020 were contacted twice by phone for follow-up.

The first follow-up will take place in September 2020 (4-16 weeks after onset) and the second follow-up call will take place in March 2021 to report symptoms and long-term symptom profiles during the first follow-up. Patients who had symptomatology were targeted. A long COVID spokesman said.

Details were obtained using a questionnaire with pre-discharge and discharge data extracted from the hospital’s computerized patient recording system (CPRS).

“Overall, we found that nearly 40% of these cases had long COVID. Of the 990 patients surveyed, 31.8% showed post-COVID symptoms for more than 3 months. 11% of patients continued to show some form of symptoms, which can take 9-12 months after the onset of illness. “

“Of the notable findings, fatigue was the most commonly reported, followed by 12.5% ​​of cases, followed by myalgia (9.3%). Persistent shortness of breath was associated with serious illness at the onset. But it was reported quite often, “he said. ..

Fatigue was significantly associated with age, with only 1 in 44 (2.3%) in the age group under 30 years having fatigue and an increase to 21.5% in the age group over 60 years, doctors said. ..

Patients in the study group also reported neuropsychiatric symptoms such as depression, anxiety, “brain fog”, sleep disorders, and persistent shortness of breath. The duration of symptom resolution was significantly associated with the severity of the illness on admission, according to a study submitted to the journal for publication.

However, the health care group claimed that there were no reports of severe organ damage from the research group.

Budhiraja said the study found that there was “no correlation” between the onset of post-Covid symptoms and age, gender, comorbidities, or severity of the disease. However, the duration of symptoms after Covid was significantly correlated with disease severity at admission, but not with age, gender, or comorbidities.

Of the 990 respondents in the initial follow-up, 32.3 percent (320 patients) were female and 67.7 percent (670 patients) were male.

It was also noted that more than one-third (37.3 percent) reported at least one comorbidity at admission. Studies show that diabetes (23.7 percent) and high blood pressure (20.4 percent) are the most common.

Of the 311 people who responded to the second telephone interview in March 2021, 36% (112 patients) were female and 64% (199 patients) were male, of which 46.6% (145 patients). Patient) reported having at least one patient. It is a comorbidity at the time of admission.

This study will help assess the need and type of long-term follow-up and rehabilitation programs required for inpatients. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Said the doctor.

“Of the 990 patients who responded to the first interview, 62.2 percent (615 patients) were mildly ill and 22.9 percent (227 patients),” Budillaja elaborated on the severity of the illness on admission. ) Was moderate and 15 percent (148) were severe COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Illness on admission “

“The study also noted that nearly 40% (399) of the patients studied reported at least one symptom at that time. Of these 399 long-term COVID patients, nearly 78% (311). (Patients) responded to a second follow-up, and nearly 8% reported ongoing symptomatological Covid, lasting 1-3 months, and 32% of patients had 3-12 symptoms. It’s in the post-Covid stage, which lasts for months, “he added.

The study will be a very important consideration in predicting the potential burden on the healthcare system that could be brought about by Longcovid in India, the medical group said.